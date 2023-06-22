Philander Smith college trustees appoint interim leadership

Cynthia Bond Hopson has been named interim president of Philander Smith College, the chairman of the board of trustees announced Thursday.

Hopson is chief equity officer and assistant general secretary of the Black College Fund at the United Methodist Church’s General Board of Higher Education and Ministry in Nashville, Tenn. She is a Philander Smith College board member.

Gregory A. Hudson, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Philander Smith College, will be interim executive vice president and chief operating officer. He will oversee the college’s day-to-day operations, said Terry Esper, the board chairman, on Thursday.

Thursday's announcement comes in the aftermath of a May 11 announcement that Roderick Smothers, president since Jan. 5, 2015, had resigned. At the time, Esper said in an email to alumni that Smothers and the board had agreed that “it is time to transition and move the college forward under new leadership.” Esper, associate professor of logistics in the Department of Marketing and Logistics at the Fisher College of Business of The Ohio State University, said in May that he would serve in the role of interim of Philander Smith College president. He said Thursday the board is conducting. a national search for the next president.





Philander Smith College is a small, privately supported, historically Black college in Little Rock and is affiliated with the United Methodist Church.



