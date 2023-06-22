Sections
RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: Two new restaurant tenants planned for downtown Little Rock’s Pyramid Place

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Gold Bowl Noodles-Hibachi-Boba Tea has a mid-July target to open in Pyramid Place, West Second and Center streets. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)


Two restaurant spaces in Pyramid Place, Second and Center streets, Little Rock, are getting new tenants:

◼️ In the space at 215 Center is a banner proclaiming that Gold Bowl Noodles-Hibachi-Boba Tea is "coming soon" – partner Xiao "Vicky" Xie says the target is the middle of July. It's the same owners as Mr. Hui's in the Pleasant Ridge Town Center, 11525 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. They'll serve ramen and Chinese noodle soups and made-in-the-kitchen hibachi combos, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The phone numbers are (501) 615-8591 and (501) 615-8459.

Print Headline: 2nd & Center: New tenants in two fronts

