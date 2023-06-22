Rogers School Board OKs maximum price for expansion of Heritage High Career Center

ROGERS -- The School Board approved a maximum price of just under $5.7 million for an expansion project at Heritage High School's Career Center during its meeting Tuesday night.

The unanimous vote paves the way for an addition to the center, which is on the north end of the school campus. The project includes a diesel mechanics bay, a construction trades lab, a medical professions lab with classrooms and a new health clinic, according to information from the School District.

Crossland Construction and the Hight-Jackson architectural firm are handling the project, scheduled to begin this summer and be completed by the start of school in August 2024, according to the district.

"We're excited about this expansion," District Superintendent Jeff Perry said. "I think that it'll create some opportunities for some young men and women that will be able to transition into the workforce and help out our community."

The board later went into executive session to discuss Perry's contract. In March, the group unanimously voted to extend Perry's contract by one year, through June 2026. At that time, the board held off on considering adding compensation until after seeing the effects of the state Legislature's passage of the LEARNS Act that month.

Perry, who started as Rogers' superintendent July 1, earned $250,053 this school year.

"We appreciate Dr. Perry with all that's going on down in Little Rock," Board President Nathan Gairhan said in March. "He has stated this for several months now: 'I want to make sure that our staff and our teachers are taken care of. I don't want anybody worrying about my raise right now.'"

On Tuesday, board members voted to give Perry an additional five paid vacation days, making his total 25 days, according to the district. The board also approved a raise Perry would naturally receive by advancing on the district's pay scale. His total compensation for the 2023-24 school year will be $256,013, according to district information, a 2.38% increase.

In other business, the board heard an update from Charles Lee, assistant superintendent for general administration, on the Oakdale Middle School remodeling project. The price for the Oakdale work will be presented to the board in November, according to the district, with the remodeling starting in December. The project is expected to be finished in August 2026, according to information from the district.

The board also unanimously approved a policy revision to the sick leave bank appeals process. Appeals will now go to the superintendent instead of the School Board, according to the district.