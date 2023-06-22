School news: Missouri State, Iowa, Middle Tennessee and more

Buena Vista University

Veronica Tapia-Banuelos of Rogers graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in business (marketing track) at the end of the spring 2023 semester at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Tapia-Banuelos was among more than 300 students who received degrees.

Founded in 1891, Buena Vista is a private university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church.

__

Mississippi State

Among more than 2,300 students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester at Mississippi State University were:

Jackson Runnels of Fayetteville; and

Anna Riggs of Fayetteville;

Dean's List students achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university in Starkville, Miss.

__

University of Iowa

Jordan Hemphill of Rogers was among more than 6,500 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students who received degrees in May.

Hemphill was a student in the Graduate College whose program of study was Sport and Recreation Management. The degree awarded was a Master of Arts.

The University of Iowa is located in Iowa City.

__

Middle Tennessee State

More than 5,430 students made the spring 2023 Dean's List at Middle Tennessee State University. Local students included were:

Makenzie Jordan of Fayetteville, who is majoring in Audio Production;

Ariana Moss of Fayetteville, Audio Production;

Jacob Moss of Farmington, Audio Production;

Ethan Sparks of Rogers, Recording Industry; and

Madison Speed of Prairie Grove, Interior Design.

To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.

Founded in 1911 as one of three state normal schools for teacher training, Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro is one of the oldest and largest undergraduate universities in the state of Tennessee.

__

AIC

American International College has awarded degrees to 364 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students in 2023. Among them were:

Courtne Coelho Pfitzer of Springdale, Doctor of Physical Therapy; and

Jessica Sandone of Tontitown, Master of Science.

Founded in 1885, AIC is a private, co-educational, doctoral granting institution located in Springfield, Mass.

__

UCA

The University of Central Arkansas Honors College has selected 75 incoming first-year students as its newest class of Norbert O. Schedler Honors College Scholars and 39 incoming first-year students for its University Scholars Program.

Chosen from more than 450 applicants, the entering Schedler Honors College Scholars and University Scholars classes of 2023 have an average high school GPA above 4.0 and an average ACT score of 30. The Honors College class includes 107 students from Arkansas and seven out-of-state students.

The members of the incoming fall class for the Schedler Honors College are:

Emmet Brick of Fayetteville; Nancy Calderon-Mojica of Green Forest; Clayton Canney of Harrison; Caleb Ferguson of Van Buren; Ava Godfrey of Bentonville; Brett Graham of Hindsville; Phoebe Hawley of Springdale; Skylea Lager of Jasper; Morgan McKenna of Charleston; Layne Robinson of Fayetteville; Alejandro Sanchez of Van Buren; Brycen Self of Rogers; Miranda Shaver of Fayetteville; Christopher Vail of Western Grove; and Ella Williams of Greenwood.

The incoming class for the University Scholars Program includes:

Cynthia Aguilar-Orellana of Green Forest; Larry Davis of Central City; London Slott of Lavaca; and Emily Thomas of Fayetteville.

Founded in 1907, the University of Central Arkansas has more than 160 academic programs and certificates offered in Conway.

__

Missouri State

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the Dean's List. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 4,700 students were named to the spring 2023 Dean's List, including:

Caitlin Berg of Little Flock; Molly Del Rossi of Bella Vista; Tara Doepke of Pea Ridge; Kendall Faust of Bentonville; Jayna Glynn of Bentonville; Sydney Gonzales of Rogers; Chandler Harris of Rogers; Kaitlyn Johns of Centerton; Emma Letson of Bentonville; Samantha McCoin of Bella Vista; Virginia McCorkle of Bella Vista; Katelyn Palmer of Bentonville.

Emilye Pool of Lowell; Emma Russell of Gravette; Natalie Sayre of Bentonville; Brittany Secrest of Bentonville; Lydia Thomas of Bentonville; Amanda Winters of Bentonville; Zachary Coffey of Bella Vista; Kenzie Derryberry of Bentonville; Vaida Gieselman of Bella Vista; Vivian Gieselman of Bella Vista; Crissy Hessman of Centerton.

Abby Pittman of Bentonville; Luke Stamps of Bentonville; Emilie Barber of Harrison; Kamryn Boren of Harrison; Lanette den Hollander of Harrison; Helen Everts of Harrison; Roberta Fuchs of Harrison; Kaleb Pratt of Harrison; Bernice Rubio of Harrison; Ashley Walker of Harrison; Brooke Stith of Harrison; Emma Souden of Oak Grove.

Francesca Rossi of Fort Smith; Trey Davis of Springdale; Mary Houston of Fayetteville; Daisy McDonald of Springdale; J Torres of Springdale; Hunter Wood of Springdale; Willa Rutherford of Prairie Grove; Jessi Baldwin of Bella Vista; and Maci Bartholomew of Centerton.

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system located in Springfield, Mo., with a mission in public affairs.

__

Central Methodist

Central Methodist University announced recently the students included on the spring 2023 Dean's List.

Almost 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

The following local students were among those who earned recognition by the university:

Bailey Martin Proctor of Fort Smith;

Stephanie Jasmine Rodriguez of Subiaco;

Cooper Tillman of Garfield; and

Samual Reed Tillman of Garfield.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU, located in Fayette, Mo., has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus and through extension sites and online.

__

School of Engineering

Reza Usmani of Fort Smith was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering's Dean's List for the 2023 spring quarter. Usmani is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering.

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean's List at MSOE, located in Milwaukee.

__

University of Dallas

Zach Reding of Omaha, Ark., graduated from the University of Dallas in May. Reding earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Constantin College at UD's spring 2023 commencement ceremony.

The University of Dallas is a nationally recognized Catholic liberal arts university with campuses in Irving, Texas, and Rome, Italy.

__

Georgia State

Emory Brewer of Greenwood was named to the spring 2023 Dean's List at Georgia State University in Atlanta.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.

Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

