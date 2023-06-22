Set for Saturday at the Amazeum in Bentonville, Toothapalooza will include free dental screenings

BENTONVILLE -- Toothapalooza will be held at the Scott Family Amazeum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The first 500 visitors will receive free admission if they mention "Toothapalooza" upon check-in, courtesy of event sponsor Delta Dental of Arkansas, according to a news release.

Toothapalooza is a community oral health event offering free dental screenings, fluoride varnish treatments and take-home dental hygiene kits for children younger than 18, and fun educational oral health activities for the whole family. Parents of children receiving dental screenings will also receive recommendations for any follow-up treatments that might be necessary, according to the release.

"Pain from cavities is one of the top reasons why children miss school or can't concentrate in class," said Elizabeth Jones, director of Delta Dental Smiles at Delta Dental of Arkansas. "Yet cavities are almost entirely preventable with daily brushing and flossing and preventive care dentist visits. We host Toothapalooza to promote good oral health habits and connect Arkansans to resources that facilitate access to dental care."

Toothapalooza is an annual event sponsored by Delta Dental of Arkansas. June is National Oral Health Month.

The Amazeum is at 1009 Museum Way.