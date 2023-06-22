ATHLETICS

White to lead Razorback Foundation

The Razorback Foundation Board of Directors announced Ryan White as the organization's new executive director Wednesday morning.

White was selected after a nationwide search was conducted by the board of directors earlier this year. He will head the nonprofit fundraising organization that supports the University of Arkansas athletic department.

White previously served as senior associate athletic director for development at Kansas University.

"I am truly humbled and grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the Razorback Foundation," White said. "I look forward to serving our passionate supporters, Razorback Nation and the great state of Arkansas. There isn't a better time to be a Razorback and know our best days are ahead!"

"Ryan brings decades of experience that will be crucial to the mission of the Razorback Foundation," UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said. "He understands what it takes to be successful at a major program and I'm confident in his abilities to provide valuable support to our organization. Ryan and I worked together previously at the University of Virginia. I was impressed with his fundraising abilities then and look forward to working with him again here at Arkansas."

TRACK AND FIELD

Triple-jump specialist transferring to Arkansas

Apalos Edwards, who finished third in the triple jump at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships while competing for LSU, will transfer to the University of Arkansas for the 2023-24 season, the school announced Wednesday.

A native of Kingston, Jamaica, Edwards set outdoor career-best with a leap of 53 feet, 9.25 inches at the 2022 NCAA Outdoors. His overall career best came at Fayetteville in this season's SEC Indoor Championships when he had a best leap of 55-3 to finish third.

While in high school, Edwards won the 2019 Jamaica U20 triple jump title, placed second at the Penn Relays and third at the Carifta Games. He represented Jamaica in the 2019 Pan Am U20 Championships. In 2018, Edwards competed at the Youth Olympic Games held in Buenos Aires.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services