That explains things

For years, for decades, for a couple of generations, we've been looking for the best explanation for this question: If the longest day of the year, and the official start of summer, is June 21--and it is--then how come June 21 isn't the hottest day of the year?

How come things will only get hotter when we watch July Fourth fireworks? Why will the 100-degree days not get here until mid-July or early August? Why are the seventh and eighth months of the year always (or seemingly always) hotter than June?

We've been given answers for years, and we thought we understood. Until this blurb from a weather forecaster on CNN:

Senior Weather Producer Taylor Ward: "Temperatures essentially continue to rise after the summer solstice because the amount of energy coming in from the sun continues to be greater than the amount of energy lost at night--so it is basically an accumulation of warmth until the daylight gets short enough that this changes. The only area of the country that actually sees its warmest temperatures in June, coinciding with the longest day of the year, is portions of the Southwest" because the monsoons will hit in July and August.

So that's why even though the days will start getting shorter and shorter for the rest of the year, the next two months will be hotter and hotter. The heat will accumulate until the nights get long enough to let the heat escape.

Okay then.

Now pass the iced tea and cold towel.