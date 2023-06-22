This date in baseball

1925 The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 24-6 with Kiki Cuyler and Pie Traynor each hitting a grand slam and Max Carey getting two hits in the first and eighth innings.

1930 Lou Gehrig hit three home runs to lead the New York Yankees to a 20-13 victory over the Philadelphia Athletics in the second game of a doubleheader. Babe Ruth, who hit three home runs in the nightcap the previous day, hit two home runs in the opener and one in the nightcap for the Yankees. Ruth tied major league records for five home runs in two games and six home runs in three games.

1944 Jim Tobin of the Boston Braves threw a five-inning 7-0 no-hitter in the second game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies.

1947 Cincinnati's Ewell Blackwell almost duplicated Johnny Vander Meer's double no-hit record by following up his June 18 gem over Boston. Brooklyn's Eddie Stanky singled with one out in the ninth to end Blackwell's bid. Blackwell ended up with a 4-0 two-hitter.

1962 Baltimore Orioles first baseman Boog Powell became the first batter to hit a home run over the center-field hedge at Memorial Stadium. The 469-foot clout came off Don Schwall of the Boston Red Sox.

1982 Philadelphia's Pete Rose doubled off St. Louis pitcher John Stuper in the third inning to move into second place on the career hit list. Rose moved ahead of Hank Aaron with hit No. 3,772.

1994 Ken Griffey Jr. hit his 31st home run of the season in Seattle's 12-3 victory at California, breaking Babe Ruth's record for most homers before the end of June. Ruth needed 63 games to reach 30 home runs in 1928 and 68 games in 1930. Griffey did it in the Mariners' 70th game.

1997 The Atlanta Braves, behind a four-home run during a nine-run third inning, beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-5. Chipper Jones, Fred McGriff, Michael Tucker and Jeff Blauser homered in the inning.

2002 The Detroit Tigers ended Luis Castillo's 35-game hitting streak. Castillo went 0 for 4 and was left on deck when the Florida Marlins finished off a four-run, ninth-inning rally to beat the Tigers 5-4.

2007 Miguel Tejada went on the disabled list with a wrist injury, ending a run of 1,152 consecutive games played, the fifth-longest run in major league history.

2010 Jamie Moyer serveed up the 505th home run of his major league career, to Russell Branyan, in a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians. Moyer tied Robin Roberts for the most home runs surrendered in the majors.

2013 Francisco Rodriguez earned his 300th career save, finishing off Milwaukee's second consecutive 2-0 victory over slumping Atlanta.

2015 ESPN revealed it has obtained a copy of a notebook belonging to Pete Rose, which contains evidence of regular betting on baseball games during the 1986 season. The notebook was seized during a police raid on one of Rose's associates in 1989, after Rose was banned from baseball by Commissioner Bart Giamatti, and had been under court-ordered seal since. Its content corroborate the contents of the Dowd Report, which led to Rose's suspension, and make it even less likely that current Commissioner Rob Manfred will reverse it, as Rose has pleaded for him to do.

2020 MLB owners agree unanimously on a plan for a 60-game season beginning around July 24th -- if everyone signs off on health and safety protocols.

2021 The Arizona Diamondbacks snapped their franchise record 17-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

2022 One day after setting a personal best as a hitter with 8 RBI, Shohei Ohtani set another one on the mound as he racked up 13 strikeouts in 8 scoreless innings in a 5-0 victory over Kansas City.

