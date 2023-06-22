THV11 cereal drive fills PB pantry

More than 13,000 boxes of cereal were donated to the First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry during a Summer Cereal Drive stop Wednesday at Super 1 Foods on 28th Avenue in Pine Bluff.

The drive is organized by THV11 (KTHV, CBS channel 11) and the Arkansas Food Bank, which serves 33 counties and more than 280,000 people a year, according to its Facebook page.

Debra Allen, the executive director of First Ward Living Grace, said 13,040 donations were raised, with the boxes to be delivered to her pantry later that evening.

So far, that is the highest total collected anywhere in the Summer Cereal Drive, which will stop at the Walmart on Bowman Road in Little Rock today.

"I am so proud of my hometown," Allen said. "I am proud."

Some of the donations were actually in the form of $1, which equaled one box contributed, drive officials said. During the 9 a.m. hour alone, about 5,000 donations were made, according to an official. That surged the total of donations past 7,700 at the time. First Ward Living Grace needed only 9,600 to lead all Summer Cereal Drive stops.

Allen said Sissy Jones of Sissy's Log Cabin provided a trailer where 1,600 boxes were eventually accepted. Super 1 Foods store manager Tiffany Curengton also provided lunch for the volunteers.

"We're absolutely excited for Super 1 Foods to be involved in the community and in the county," Curengton said.

Although the Arkansas Food Bank helped organize the drive, all donations made at the Summer Cereal Drive remain local.

"The food bank has been so good to me," Allen said. "They actually have been good to me, supporting my pantry when I call and we have an emergency.

I couldn't do any of this without Arkansas Food Bank, and they've been good to First Ward."

Debra Allen, executive director of First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry, is interviewed by THV11 chief meteorologist Tom Brannon during a live shot of the Summer Cereal Drive stop outside Super 1 Foods on 28th Avenue in Pine Bluff on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

