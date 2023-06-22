TRAVELERS 5, WIND SURGE 1

Arkansas scored five unanswered runs Wednesday night against Wichita after falling behind 1-0 in the first inning to win at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

Wind Surge designated hitter Yunior Severino reached on a fielding error by Travs second baseman Riley Unroe, scoring leadoff man DaShawn Keirsey Jr. in the process.

Arkansas starter Shawn Semple pitched five innings, giving up one run in the first and nine hits while striking out five. Three relievers — Jorge Benitez, Prelander Berroa and Devin Sweet — held Wichita to two hits and no runs over the last four innings.

The Travelers opened their scoring in the third inning with a two-RBI triple from center fielder Jonatan Clase, scoring designated hitter Josh Morgan and shortstop Leo Rivas. Clase scored in the sixth inning off a two-run homer by right fielder Isiah Gilliam to take a 4-1 lead.

Gilliam hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, his second of the game and 11th of the season.

The Travelers took a one-game lead in the Texas League North standings with the win as the Tulsa Drillers fell 3-2 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.



