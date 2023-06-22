U.S. logs test drops in math, reading

WASHINGTON -- Math and reading scores among America's 13-year-olds fell to their lowest levels in decades, with math scores plunging by the largest margin ever recorded, according to the results of a federal test known as the nation's report card.

The results, released Wednesday, are the latest measure of the deep learning setbacks incurred during the pandemic. While earlier testing revealed the magnitude of America's learning loss, the latest test casts light on the persistence of those setbacks, dimming hopes of swift academic recovery.

More than two years after most students returned to in-person class, there are still "worrisome signs about student achievement," said Peggy G. Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the federal Education Department.

"The 'green shoots' of academic recovery that we had hoped to see have not materialized," Carr said in a statement.

"These results show that there are troubling gaps in the basic skills of these students," said Carr. The new data, she said, "reinforces the fact that recovery is going to take some time."

In the national sample of 13-year-old students, average math scores fell by 9 points from 280 to 271 between 2020 and 2023. Reading scores fell by 4 points, from 260 to 256. The test, formally called the National Assessment of Educational Progress, was administered from October to December last year to 8,700 students in each subject.

The ages of 10 to 13 are a crucial period for mastering foundational skills, from multiplication to recognizing a character's feelings in a short narrative passage.

Similar setbacks were reported last year when the National Assessment of Educational Progress released broader results showing the pandemic's impact on America's fourth- and eighth-grade students.

The assessment's latest results are the federal government's final major release of data on pandemic learning loss. The scores add to educators' understanding of the challenges that lie ahead for children of different ages and demographic groups.

THE ASSESSMENT

In the highly decentralized American education system, the National Assessment of Educational Progress is one of the few consistent tests given across state lines over many years, making the results easily comparable.

Scores on the exam do not result in any rewards or punishments for students, teachers or schools, making them especially useful for research purposes, since there are fewer incentives to cheat or teach to the test.

Still, some education experts believe there is too much focus on the assessment. They point out that the content of the exams, in many cases, has little overlap with the material that is actually taught in classrooms across the country.

Math and reading scores had been sliding before the pandemic, but the latest results show a precipitous drop that erases earlier gains in the years leading up to 2012. Scores on the math exam, which has been given since 1973, are now at their lowest levels since 1990. Reading scores are their lowest since 2004.

Especially alarming to officials were outsize decreases among the lowest-performing students. Students at all achievement levels saw decreases, but while stronger students saw slides of 6 to 8 points, lower performing students saw decreases of 12 to 14 points, the results show.

The pattern for reading was similar, with lowest performers seeing twice the decline of the highest ones.

Most of those tested were 10 years old, in fourth or fifth grade, at the onset of the pandemic. They were in seventh or eighth grade as they took the tests.

RACIAL DISPARITIES

There were also differences by race. Students from almost every race and ethnicity saw math scores slide, but the steepest drops were among American Indian students, at 20 points, and Black students, at 13 points. The decline for white students, by comparison, was 6 points, while Asian students held even.

The scores reflect the disproportionate impact of the pandemic's disruptions on Black and Hispanic students and those from low-income families, said Denise Forte, president and CEO of the Education Trust, a nonprofit advocacy group.

"Students want to succeed, attend college, start a rewarding career and reach their full academic potential," Forte said. "But they can't if they continue to lose precious ground."

The exams tested basic skills -- multiplying a three-digit number by a two-digit number, for instance, or identifying a character's feelings in a short reading passage.

They are designed to capture long-term trends, with the reading test going back to 1971 and the math exam back to 1973. After student progress for many years, their scores began to decline after 2012, with steeper drops after the pandemic's onset.

"These latest results provide additional evidence of the scale, the pervasiveness and the persistence of the learning loss American students experienced as a result of the pandemic," said Martin West, a professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and member of the governing board.

West pointed out that many students had been attending school entirely in-person for just over a year when the tests were given -- and had not yet experienced the full benefit of a second in-person school year.

Pandemic setbacks appear to be lingering even as schools across the U.S. spend billions of dollars to help students catch up. The federal government sent historic sums of money to schools in 2021, allowing many to expand tutoring, summer classes and other recovery efforts.

LONG ROAD AHEAD

But the nation's 13-year-olds, who were 10 when the pandemic started, are still struggling, Carr said.

"The strongest advice I have is that we need to keep at it," she said. "It is a long road ahead of us."

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the results confirm what the Biden administration knew all along: "that the pandemic would have a devastating impact on students' learning across the country and that it would take years of effort and investment to reverse the damage as well as address the 11-year decline that preceded it."

Still, Cardona said he's encouraged by signs of improvement elsewhere, with some states returning to pre-pandemic levels on their own math and reading assessments.

The exam is designed to measure basic skills in math and reading. Students were asked to read passages and identify the main idea or locate certain information. In math, they were asked to perform simple multiplication and tackle basic geometry, calculating, for example, the area of a square. Most questions were multiple choice.

Asked about their reading habits, fewer students than ever say they're reading for fun every day. Just 14% reported daily reading for pleasure -- which has been tied to better social and academic outcomes -- down from 27% in 2012. Almost a third of students said they never or hardly ever read for fun, up from 22% in 2012.

The test also revealed a troubling increase in student absenteeism. The share of students missing five or more days of schools in a month doubled since 2020, reaching 10% this year. Students with fewer missed days had higher average scores in both reading and math, according to the results.

The national sample of 13-year-olds included 8,700 students from 460 schools in each subject, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, part of the Education Department. More than 80% of the schools tested in 2019-2020 were tested again in 2022-2023.

Information for this article was contributed by Collin Binkley of The Associated Press, Donna St. George of The Washington Post and by Dana Goldstein of The New York Times.