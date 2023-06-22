Washington County estimates election costs will top $1 million in 2024

FAYETTEVILLE -- The 2024 election cycle is expected to cost Washington County nearly $1.3 million upfront, but the county may be reimbursed for some of that cost.

Washington County's Election Commission got a preview of the county's election budget for 2024 Wednesday. Commissioners asked Jennifer Price, elections director, to make some small changes and will consider the budget again Tuesday. The county has asked all department heads and elected officials to submit their 2024 budgets by July 17.

Price told the commissioners the 2024 budget will cover the costs of a presidential election year and should be compared to the 2022 budget, the most recent comparable election. The Election Commission budgets fluctuate yearly, with general election years such as 2024 having higher costs than "off-year" election budgets such as 2023.

"We really can't compare my budget this year to what I'm asking for next year," Price said.

The Election Commission budget in 2022 was about $980,000, according to information from Price. That dropped to about $493,000 in 2023 and is expected to be about $1.3 million in 2024.

Price said she will include information on which election costs the county can be reimbursed for by the state or by cities in the county. In the 2022 election cycle, she said, the $980,000 budget was offset by about $374,000 in reimbursable costs, leaving the county to pay around $605,000.

Most of the reimbursable costs are in personal services, which is poll worker pay and other similar expenses. In 2022, the personal services section of the budget was about $758,000. For the 2024 election year, Price estimated the personal services cost at just over $1 million.

She said the biggest reason for the increase is poll worker pay and pay for employees has risen an average of 22%. The amount has also been influenced by heavier voter turnout, requiring more poll workers, and the number of runoff elections, which increase the number of days election workers are needed.

The county had 142,610 registered voters at the time of the 2022 general election, according to Price. County Clerk Becky Lewallen said Wednesday that Washington County now has 146,408 registered voters -- a 2.7% increase since November. Price said the number of registered voters typically grows in the months just before an election.

The commission asked Price to add the costs of new polling sites and possible runoff elections to the proposed 2024 budget. Commissioner Max Deitchler said it's important to include those costs but to also make note of the fact if there are no runoffs, for instance, the money won't be spent.

"These are anticipated expenses or likely expenses," Deitchler said. "We're not going to spend that money if we don't have a runoff."

Price also told the commissioners she's about to begin working on a regional meeting of county election commissioners and election officials set for July 11. She said the meeting will review changes in election laws adopted during the 2023 session of the state Legislature and how those laws will impact elections.