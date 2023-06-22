‘West Side’ in Jonesboro; ‘Five Years’ in Pine Bluff





THEATER

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts stages "West Side Story" (music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Arthur Laurents, based on a conception of Jerome Robbins, based on Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet") 6 p.m. Saturday and Monday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. June 30 at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Tickets are $21-$24, $18-$22 for senior citizens 65 or older, children 3-12, military and students, staff and faculty at Arkansas State University; Sunday's show is "pay what you can." Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

'Last Five Years'

Two New Yorkers in their 20s fall in and out of love over the course of five years in the musical "The Last Five Years" by Jason Robert Brown, which the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas stages at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Cathy tells her story backward while Jamie tells his story chronologically. The two characters only meet once -- at their wedding in the middle of the show. Emily Burris plays Cathy; J. Tyler Lewis and Kasey Rowland divide the role of Jamie. The show includes mature themes and adult language and content. Tickets are $18, $13 for center members and senior citizens. Visit asc701.org/theater/the-last-five-years. For more information, call (870) 536-3375 or email lcollins@asc701.org.

ART & EXHIBITS

Esse anniversary

Esse Purse Museum, 1510 Main St., Little Rock, marks its 10th anniversary with the opening of an exhibit called "SoMany Changes" during a birthday party, with libations and small bites, 6 p.m. today. Admission is free; there's a limit of 70 tickets. Visit tinyurl.com/5aabzec2.

The exhibit, up through the end of the year, sees the South Main neighborhood "through a feminine lens, drawing parallels between eight neighborhood buildings and fashion typical of the year each was built," according to a news release.

In that connection, the museum is erecting large-format banners, made at a specialty printer in the United Kingdom and finished at Arkansas Flag and Banner, showcasing "Wanda," a character who embodies the museum's spirit, on eight South Main neighborhood buildings. In each case, Wanda's dress represents the period in which the building was built; an interactive, educational "Where's Wanda" game takes visitors through SoMa and history. The game kicks off at the party and continues for six months.

The museum's summer hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Admission is $10, $8 for students, senior citizens and military, free for children under 6. Call (501) 916-9022 or visit essepursemuseum.com.

'France to Finish'

"France to Finish," plein-air works created by a group of eight American artists, led by Little Rock's Holly Tilley, who explored and painted in France's Loire Valley in April, goes on display with a reception, 5-8 p.m. today at the Art Group Gallery, Pleasant Ridge Town Center, 11525 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. The exhibition remains up through July 7. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, or by appointment. Call (501) 690-2193 or visit artgrouparkansas.com.

Banners depicting "Wanda," a character who embodies the spirit of Little Rock's Esse Purse Museum, in dresses of various 20th century vintages, are going up on South Main neighborhood buildings to mark the museum's new "SoMany Changes" exhibition. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Banners depicting "Wanda," a character who embodies the spirit of Little Rock's Esse Purse Museum, in dresses of various 20th century vintages, are going up on South Main neighborhood buildings to mark the museum's new "SoMany Changes" exhibition. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





