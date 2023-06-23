Aerospace, security interests highlight recent European trip for Boozman, Crawford

WASHINGTON -- Two members of Arkansas' congressional delegation traveled to Europe last week to participate in aerospace events and gain a better perspective of the United States aircraft industry and the Natural State's connections to production and international military efforts.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Rogers, and Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, joined federal colleagues in touring the Paris Air Show, the world's largest aircraft and trade event. Numerous companies with Arkansas ties -- including Lockheed Martin and Aerojet Rocketdyne -- had representatives on hand to meet other industry professionals and policymakers.

Boozman's trip included an additional stop in Germany to witness NATO's Air Defender 2023 exercise, a military demonstration involving aircraft and personnel from the United States and 24 other nations. The exercise was first proposed in 2018 in response to Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea. Countries placed additional emphasis on holding the event after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Arkansas' leading export last year involved the aviation industry as related exports made up more than 15% of total exported goods.

"It's an opportunity for countries and companies to look at new stuff and place buys and learn about new technology," Crawford explained about the air show to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Crawford attended the event as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation affiliated with the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The congressman is a senior committee member who presides over the body's highways and transit subcommittee.

The trip followed the committee's June 14 unanimous approval of reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration, in which lawmakers allocated resources to improve agency efficiency and boost investments in airport infrastructure.

"It was an opportunity to interact outside of the context of the legislative process, just to jointly acquire more information and education on a subject that's very close to the United States," Crawford said.

Boozman stopped twice at the air show; he visited as part of a bipartisan Senate coalition before his trip to Germany, and he toured the show again following the stop. Boozman and Crawford's time at the air show coincided with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' economic development trip to the site; Sanders led economic and state leaders on the trade mission, the first of her governorship.

"It's a huge industry for our state," Boozman noted regarding the aerospace industry's Arkansas presence. "They were all right there. Instead of having to travel all over the state to get to visit and get updates, I was able to just go up to the booth and visit with people and see how things were going."

None of Boozman's colleagues joined him in witnessing the Air Defender exercise. Around 2,600 U.S. military personnel from 42 states -- including units from Arkansas -- joined international forces in the operation.

Boozman noted the event's timing during Russia's ongoing attack against Ukraine, saying the exercise is a demonstration presenting possible opposition to further Russian action, but also a statement to China amid concerns about its potential threat to Taiwan.

"It really shows how our allies are starting to step up and starting to spend much more money on defense," Boozman said. "This was a very, very impressive exercise."

Germany additionally plans to participate in the international military pilot training program at Fort Smith's Ebbing Air National Guard Base. The site will serve as a training center for multiple countries with plans for the base to accommodate up to 24 foreign F-35 aircraft.

Boozman has fostered relationships with German military officials through work to prepare the Ebbing Air National Guard Base. He first learned of the Air Defender exercise through discussions about improving the Fort Smith site.

"The Germans took this upon themselves and organized this effort," the senator said regarding the NATO exercise.

Today is the final day of the Air Defender exercise. The Paris Air Show continues through Sunday.