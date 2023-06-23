ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-STAR GAME CAPSULES

BASEBALL

WHEN 4 p.m. today WHERE Bear Stadium, Conway

NOTEWORTHY

Six of the players in today’s doubleheader were members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps team, including four — Jakes Jones, Levi Lang, Reece Tarini, Gael Salinas — who were first-team selections. … Woodlawn’s Jaxon Case was named the overall Most Valuable Player in last year’s doubleheader, in which the team’s tied 2-2 in the opener before the West won 4-2 in the second game. … The East’s Brandon Eller led Little Rock Christian to its first state championship last month when the Warriors outlasted Valley View 4-3 in nine innings in the Class 5A final. … West player Sam Reynolds of Wonderview was also selected to play in the all-star basketball game Saturday.

ROSTERS

Subject to change

EAST PLAYER SCHOOL Preston Van Dyke Armorel Cade Collins Brookland Lukas Sullivan Cabot Zach Busick Carlisle Preston Prock Conway Camden Farmer Greene County Tech Levi Lang Harding Academy Braden Brown Camden Harmony Grove J.T. Spears Heber Springs Maddox Morrison Jonesboro Reece Tarini Little Rock Christian Charlie Carter Little Rock Christian Drake Aycock Lonoke Trey Wren Melbourne Matt Guffey Salem Whitt Holland South Side Bee Branch Jack Reinhart Stuttgart Jatavian Gaddy Stuttgart Marquez Gooden Sylvan Hills Peyton Smith Taylor Dax Hipp West Side Greers Ferry Austin Howard Woodlawn COACHES Ronnie Goodwin (Cabot), Dontrell Brown (Stuttgart), Brandon Eller (Little Rock Christian), Kevin Youngblood (Melbourne) WEST PLAYER SCHOOL Tripp Campbell Arkadelphia Luke Paxton Texarkana Logan Hope Benton Jack Jones Benton Brooks Herrera Booneville Drew Vega Dardanelle Kayson Drummond Elkins Drew Grumbles Episcopal Collegiate Conner Reed Genoa Central Issak Crittenden Gentry Zach Holte Greenland Kaleb Kellar Springdale Har-Ber Aiden Adair Rogers Heritage Kase Davis Horatio Dalen Blanchard Magnolia Maddox Hogan Morrilton Caleb White Mount Ida Cash McLelland Nemo Vista J.T. Melson Rogers Gael Salinas Rogers Presley Nichols Van Buren Sam Reynolds Wonderview COACHES Dustin Helmkamp (Springdale Har-Ber), Hunter Corbell (Elkins), Matt Long (Morrilton), Trent Wilson (Texarkana)

SOFTBALL

WHEN 4 p.m. today WHERE Farris Field, Conway

NOTEWORTHY

Aidan Gorton of Valley Springs,and Emma Banks of Stuttgart were selected to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps team. Gorton hit .730 with 54 hits, 12 home runs and 47 runs batted in this season. Banks went 14-5 with 245 strikeouts and an earned-run average of 1.33 and hit .492 at the plate this season. She also finished her career with 774 total strikeouts. … Courtney McHenry has won state titles in each of her first two seasons as head coach at Taylor. … Kiki Pickens of Beebe hit .539 with 17 home runs and 50 runs batted in as a senior. … Chad Simpson, Booneville’s head coach, propelled the Lady Bearcats to their second state title in program history in May when they beat Atkins 4-3 in the Class 3A championship game.

ROSTERS

Subject to change

EAST PLAYER SCHOOL KiKi Pickens Beebe Jackie Kelner Bradley Taylor Reed Brookland Lyric Stapleton Calico Rock Heather Compton Little Rock Central Sofia King Conway Katelyn Conrad Conway Madison Bruce Dumas Keegan McCorkle East Poinsett County Karley Burrow Greene County Tech Sarah Davis Harding Academy McKenzie Shinaberry Marion Kelsey Baker Marion Skylare Porterfield Midland Kandyce Reed Pangburn Silver Mulliniks Quitman Mackenzie Thomas Riverside Maggie McGhee Star City Emma Banks Stuttgart Hannah Nicholson Tuckerman Anna Winkfield Valley View Jada Diaz Jonesboro Westside COACHES Anisha Johnson (Little Rock Southwest), Karen Sanders (Brookland), Marty Williford (Paragould), Courtney McHenry (Taylor) WEST PLAYER SCHOOL Lexxie Gooden Atkins Addison Davis Benton Leigh Swint Booneville Kyndall Haney Charleston Kamryn Uher Farmington Kelsey Pembleton Gravette Samantha Powell Greenland Ireland Cooper Greenwood Madison Pratt Springdale Har-Ber Brooke Beyer Springdale Har-Ber Emily Carpenter Rogers Heritage Brooklyn Adams Mansfield Emma Crabb Mountain Home Olivia Crabb Mountain Home Emma Hutchison Nashville Hailey Hawkins Nemo Vista Kailynn Garis Nemo Vista Chloe Hillian Prairie Grove Erin McMaster Spring Hill Aidan Gorton Valley Springs Emberlin Caldwell Van Buren Abbi Baker Wonderview COACHES Candi Bailey (Springdale Har-Ber), Chad Simpson (Booneville), Jared James (Greenland), Whitney Bateman (Scranton)

GIRLS SOCCER

WHEN 5 p.m. today WHERE Estes Stadium, Conway

NOTEWORTHY

Episcopal Collegiate’s Samantha De Luca finished the season with 60 goals — the third-most for a season in state history — and 17 assists while leading the Lady Wildcats to their first championship. She was also tabbed the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year for the second straight time. … Six players involved in today’s match were first-team picks for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps team. … Calle Citty and Anna Snow recently helped Harding Academy win a Class 4A state championship in the team’s first year in the classification. … Riley Brady of Episcopal Collegiate, who was an all-state basketball player, was also picked to play in the all-star volleyball game as well.

ROSTERS

Subject to change

EAST PLAYER SCHOOL Shelby Stowers Little Rock Central Alexia Coca Mount St. Mary Brianna Pacheco Jonesboro Micah Smith North Little Rock Miranda Merkel Bryant Melani Romero Little Rock Southwest Ellie Higgins Valley View Bailey Reddick Greene County Tech Isabella Cardenas Marion Jillian Glasgow Paragould Lillie St. Pierre Little Rock Christian Eva Dietz Pulaski Academy Julia Ozment Hamburg Perla Mondragon Star City Blakely Stoverand Stuttgart Calle Citty Harding Academy Bella Kell Joe T. Robinson Anna Snow Harding Academy Samantha De Luca Episcopal Collegiate Riley Brady Episcopal Collegiate Allison Holzwarth Maumelle Charter Xitlaly Montes Riverview COACHES Rebecca Camp (Riverview), Jodi Massie (Little Rock Central), Chris Paslay (Marion), Miguel Mondragon (Hamburg) WEST PLAYER SCHOOL Maysa Willis Bentonville West Grace Nowlin Rogers Anna Averi Pressley Bentonville West Allie Sullivan Rogers Heritage Abbi Armstrong Bentonville Lauren Christy Springdale Clara Church Siloam Springs Clare Barger Harrison Anna Wleklinski Siloam Springs Noelle Pall Harrison Marleigh Bonsall El Dorado Julie Lieu Sheridan Bridget Dennis Dardanelle Alaina Kirik Prairie Grove Rylee Mode Bauxite Samantha Fernandez De Queen Jasmin Rodriguez Hope Emily Lozano Green Forest Hallie Moseley Life Way Christian Annette Hernandez Decatur Emily Ugarte Cossatot River Kyla Ferguson Cossatot River COACHES Reggie Fryar (Cossatot River), Karen Sosa (Springdale), Landon Stafford (Russellville), Stephen Sloan (De Queen)

BOYS SOCCER

WHEN 7 p.m. today WHERE Estes Stadium, Conway

NOTEWORTHY

Will Childers was the Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year after collecting 35 goals and 14 assists this season for Conway, which won its second consecutive Class 6A state title. The Ouachita Baptist signee was also named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year. … Nine players in today’s match were members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps team. … Eric Powers steered Haas Hall-Bentonville to a spot in the Class 3A final this season a year after the Huskies were ineligible to participate in the postseason. … Nestor Crisostomo and Alex Bonilla were a part of a Russellville team that capped off the season with its third straight state crown.

ROSTERS

Subject to change

EAST PLAYER SCHOOL Will Childers Conway Clay Glomski Jonesboro George Terry Bryant Pablo Llamas Little Rock Southwest Nevyn Flynn Vilonia Kevin Curia Vilonia Elijah Linderman Searcy Brandon Southland Valley View Gabe Guimond Brookland Ethan Caldwell Joe T. Robinson Thomas Franco Hamburg Christian Mondragon Crossett Jacob Moore Cave City Kerry Fox Baptist Prep Angel Martinez Hermitage Lucas Breeding Conway Christian Jackson Tucker Conway Kade Martin Cabot Christian Cruz eStem Ryan Kosceilny Maumelle Charter Cesar Alvardo Brookland Zach Moore Central Arkansas Christian COACHES Billy Sullivan (Central Arkansas Christian), Michael Reitz (Cabot), Kevin Perez-Avitia (Vilonia), Jeff Risner (Joe T. Robinson) WEST PLAYER SCHOOL Forest Pledger Fayetteville Landon Crenshaw Fayetteville Diego Morales Rogers Brandon Gallardo Rogers Heritage Juan Leos Hot Springs Andy Duran Lake Hamilton Nestor Crisostomo Russellville Andrew Mendoza Van Buren Edwin Baltazar De Queen Manuel Retana Hope Eric Trevino Clarksville Juan Perez Berryville Ameen Riyas Haas Hall-Bentonville Jakkson Grisham Lincoln Lucas Trimsdad Cossatot River Aiden Johnston Centerpoint Daniel Tellez Rogers Heritage Blake Curriden Haas Hall-Bentonville Leo Santillan Hot Springs Lakeside Jesus Monroy Berryville Raul Diaz Rogers Alex Bonilla Russellville COACHES Eric Powers (Haas Hall-Bentonville), Christhian Saavedra (Rogers Heritage), Ben Pettigrew (Hot Springs Lakeside), Grant Hutson (Berryville)

VOLLEYBALL

WHEN 6 p.m. today WHERE Farris Center, Conway

NOTEWORTHY

Abigail Lagemann had 17 kills and notched 16 digs en route to earning Most Valuable Player honors in Benton’s 3-0 victory over Valley View in the Class 5A state final in October 2022. The win gave the Lady Panthers their first state title since 2009. … Jessica Phelan, Fayetteville’s head coach, was an All-American player at the University of Arkansas in 1997. She’s also won seven state titles during her tenure with the Lady Bulldogs, including the past three Class 6A championships. … Phelan, Nancy Rodriguez, Kaylie Pyles and Michelle Shoppach all led their respective teams to state titles last season. … Natalie Allison won the past two Most Valuable Player honors in championship matches for three-time defending champion Mansfield.

ROSTERS

Subject to change

EAST PLAYER SCHOOL Olivia Wiedower Conway Jenna Delamater Cabot Kiah Rucker Marion Micah McMillon Valley View Kaylee Smith Mount St. Mary Cassidi Campbell Wynne Callie Jo Robbins Southside Batesville Riley Brady Episcopal Collegiate Allison Jackson Baptist Prep Lily Brister Conway Christian Presli Webb Conway St. Joseph Kayla Smith Conway Keeley Beary Brookland Presley Morris Baptist Prep COACHES Nancy Rodriguez (Brookland), Michelle Muhammad (Sylvan Hills), Markie Alberius (Little Rock Central), Royce McMillion (Crowley’s Ridge Academy) WEST PLAYER SCHOOL Brooke Rockwell Fayetteville Trinity Luckett Bentonville West Landis Luke Greenwood Abigail Lagemann Benton Madi Lyle Mena Ryan Russell Shiloh Chrisitian Brailey Frost Paris Caitlin Isely Atkins Natalie Allison Mansfield Tori Kelly Life Way Christian Galatia Andrew Springdale Har-Ber Madeline Lafata Fayetteville Brianna Ball Van Buren Kenzie Garrett Benton COACHES Jessica Phelan (Fayetteville), Michelle Shoppach (Benton), Brad Lyle (Mena), Kaylie Pyles (Mansfield)