Sheridan, 1909: Grant County's third courthouse in its history had only recently been completed, to replace one built in 1880. The tower contained the first public clock in the county. The courthouse seen on the card was replaced in 1964 with a Greek Revival style building, using the red bricks from the pictured building.

