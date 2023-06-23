Arkansas secretary of labor says department erred reissuing auctioneers license to Lonoke man





Arkansas Secretary of Labor Daryl Bassett told state lawmakers Thursday the department erred when reissuing an auctioneers license to a Lonoke man who had spent years operating without one.

The issue has been at the center of two hearings over the past month, with legislators wondering why officials from the Department of Labor and Licensing went out of their way to renew an expired auctioneers license to Gaylen McGee.

McGee, a North Little Rock-based car dealer, had let his auctioneer license lapse for about eight years, but was able to get it quickly renewed after a state lawmaker reached out to the governor's office on his behalf, prompting a legislative committee to investigate.

Bassett said Thursday the department should have not reissued a license to McGee and said staff went around a normal procedure to do so.

"I want to, as secretary, certainly apologize for any inconvenience the handling of this issue by my staff caused you or caused the public," Bassett told lawmakers on the Joint Performance Review Committee.

Some lawmakers on the committee had expressed frustration with why the Auctioneers Licensing Board quickly renewed a license for McGee when the process usually takes weeks.

Just before an auction he was set to lead earlier this year, McGee was told his license had expired. But after a few phone calls McGee's license was renewed. One of those phone calls came from a staff member within the governor's office to Steve Guntharp, chief of staff for the Department of Labor and Licensing, who then called Kelli Black, director of the state Auctioneers Licensing Board.

"Mr. Guntharp should have known the second that he called down there that bureaucracy, that bureaucrat -- Ms. Black -- was going to jump through her hoops to make dadgum sure that permit got issued," said state Rep. Jim Wooten, R-Beebe.

A spokeswoman for the governor's office responded last month saying, "The Governor's office followed the standard procedure while assisting a lawmaker with an issue their constituent had, a basic and important function of a Governor's office."

Renewing an auctioneer's license can take weeks, a process that includes taking a written and oral exam, a background check, paying fees and classes, prompting some lawmakers to wonder why McGee was able to get his renewed so quickly.

The Auctioneers Licensing Board voted Monday to suspended McGee's license for a year and a half and issue him a $2,250 fine, Bassett said. He also will have to complete a background check, take classes and pass exams to renew his license.

During the last hearing last month, Black said she renewed the license after consulting with Dan Parker, chief legal counsel for the Department of Labor and Licensing. Parker said during the hearing last month that he told Black to issue McGee his license, citing a 2014 Arkansas Supreme Court decision that said state agencies are required to alert citizens that their licenses may expire before the state can revoke them.

But Bassett said Thursday the question for renewing McGee's license should have been a matter for the board, not for Black. When asked, Bassett said he would reprimand Black but said he would not go into detail.

"This was not an action that should have taken place. This was clearly an action that was up to the board," Bassett said. "We as individuals within [the Department of Labor and Licensing] do not grant licenses."

State Sen. John Payton, an auctioneer and owner of used car dealerships, has taken a special interest in the matter, pushing the committee to investigate the issue. During the meeting last month, Black said McGee called her about two years ago, asking how he could renew his license. Payton, a Republican from Wilburn, said this was evidence McGee knew his license was expired.

The senator said that unlike a driver's license, licenses for auctioneers in Arkansas all expire on the same day every year, meaning it is unlikely McGee was unaware about his lapsed permit.

"If you look on the face of your Arkansas Auctioneers License, it clearly tells you when it expires," Payton said. "So for a licensee to claim that they don't know or missed the fact that their license expired is ludicrous."





Lonoke County Judge Doug Erwin talks about his experience with his auctioneer license during the state Legislature’s Joint Performance Review Committee meeting Thursday near the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





