Atkinson recalls role in ‘BlacKkKlansman’

On Saturday, the Arkansas Cinema Society is presenting a special screening of Spike Lee's film "BlacKkKlansman" at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. After the movie, there will be a Q&A and discussion with Little Rock native and actor Ashlie Atkinson, who plays the character of Connie Kendrickson, the bubbly and menacingly enthusiastic, racist wife of one of the local white sheet wearers. Her character might be one of the most evil people portrayed on screen in recent years, as she resorts to violence, attempted murder and false accusations in furtherance of a racist agenda.

Earlier this week, I met with Atkinson at the Four Quarter Bar to talk about her role in the film.

The night before the interview, I was scrolling through her social media pages, trying to do some basic last minute research. And while I was flicking through her pics on Instagram, I randomly saw a photo of her and my uncle, Pulaski Academy teacher Bill Topich, hugging. I was baffled by the photo and brought it up first thing in our interview.

AT: So how do you know my uncle?

AA: He was my favorite teacher at Pulaski Academy. P.A. was a very different place in the mid-'90s. He was great, irreverent and so smart. He had a way of articulating why things like genocides going on oceans and oceans away should matter to us, and he accessed our empathy which is really important for high schoolers.

AT: That's really sweet. I know all his students tend to think highly of him as an educator. But let's talk about the event coming up this Saturday. What can people expect?

AA: We're going to be screening "BlacKkKlansman" at the beautiful new Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, which is just a gorgeous world-class facility. And then there's going to be a talk back afterward. I hope that more people will see the film. I mean, it wasn't a quiet film when it came out. A lot of people saw it. Spike got an Oscar for it, but I would like more people here to see it. I'm very proud of it and I'm excited to talk about it.

AT: How would you describe your character in the film?

AA: There's this one sentence that I kept coming back to while we were shooting, 'the discomfort of white women can be a very dangerous thing.' I play a garbage human in the movie. Wife of a Klansman whose only complaint is that she's not more involved in the Klan. But I want to talk about several things. There is a lot of joy in the film. There is a lot of triumph. And I don't think it's a film about white supremacy as much as it is a film about Black community in the face of these external forces. But I do, unfortunately, think that it's still a very relevant film, because now we're talking about critical race theory and the idea that the discomfort of white people can inhibit this historical telling of Black truth.

AT: And it's still relevant in this state that has a history of racism and bigotry baked into its narrative. It feels like there's a large portion of society that doesn't want to discuss race.

AA: That's the other thing, right, I think some people are like 'well I don't want to talk about this because if I talk about this I might say the wrong thing.' It's like we have to get over our fear and our discomfort and know that we're gonna make mistakes and it's better to make mistakes and correct them than to not engage, because other groups don't have the privilege of not engaging with this situation. It's forced on them all the time.

AT: You're in a lot of scenes where you're basically the primary antagonist, especially toward the climax of the film. That must have been awkward and challenging to portray this racist character doing these evil acts.

AA: That climax was one of the first scenes that we shot. And I'm so grateful for John David Washington, who I had not met until we did the read through for this. There was a moment where there was a very long setup, where they're trying to get a shot of me with my face pressed into the ground and John David on top of me. So he's on my back, sorta startling me. And we're stuck here for 20 minutes, as they're setting up cameras. And I'm sorta laying there, thinking about my life. And I hear John David is muttering something above me. And I was like 'what is he saying?'

Then I was like 'oh he's doing the Petruchio speech from "Taming of the Shrew,"' to keep himself engaged while we wait. But I played Kate in 10th grade at P.A. So I know this scene. So I'm laying on the ground, and he's doing this big monologue. And he says, 'Good morrow, Kate, for that's your name, I hear.' And I pop my head up off the ground, and I say, 'They do call me Kathrine ...'

And he jolted, like lightening had gone through him. And we just did the whole scene. We just sat there and did 'Taming of the Shrew' back and forth until it was time to roll.

"BlacKkKlansman" tells the story of the first Black detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department, who sets out on a mission to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. ACS presents "BlacKkKlansman" and Q&A with actress Ashlie Atkinson at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets and info can be found at tinyurl.com/5wvdm4yr.