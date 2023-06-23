Atlanta extends winning streak to eight games

PHILADELPHIA -- Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run home run to cap a five-run 10th inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 Thursday for their eighth consecutive win.

The Braves swept the rain-shortened two-game series in their first appearance in Philadelphia since falling to the Phillies in four games during last year's NL division series.

"We come to the yard every day and work hard," Atlanta's Austin Riley said. "We never count ourselves out. This group is special because we play with the same mindset until the last out. We are going to dogfight until the end."

Ozuna's 14th home run of the season -- a long shot to deep left-center off right-hander Yunior Marte -- followed a two-run single by Riley where Philadelphia left fielder Kyle Schwarber misplayed a ball that would have been the third out of the inning.

"It's a play I should make," Schwarber said. "I don't know how or why, but I have to catch it. It's not on Marte -- the game is on me. I have to catch that ball. If I catch that ball, we can extend that game in the 10th. I saw it fine -- just have to catch it."

Michael Harris II knocked in the other Atlanta run of the inning, scoring automatic runner Sam Hilliard on a single up the middle. Harris finished 2 for 4 on the day.

Four Braves pitchers -- starter Bryce Elder, Hoby Minter, Raisel Iglesias and Nick Anderson -- didn't give up an earned run in 10 innings, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out 10. Philadelphia's only run came on Alec Bohm's sacrifice fly, scoring automatic runner J.T. Realmuto in the 10th.

"I was able to get ahead and have my sinker command," Elder said.

Elder and Philadelphia's Aaron Nola both dominated. Nola pitched six innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 5.

Elder went seven innings, allowing 3 hits while walking 2 and striking out 5 on 99 pitches. Elder saw his ERA drop to 2.40.

"What he's done as a body of work, he should definitely get an All-Star nod," Braves Manager Brian Snitker said. "I don't think it's a mistake what he's doing well. His stuff is that good."

DIAMONDBACKS 5, NATIONALS 3 Ketel Marte hit a three-run home run, leading Arizona past Washington after Nationals Manager Dave Martinez was ejected for complaining about umpire Doug Eddings' strike zone. Tommy Henry (4-1) earned his first victory since May 31 for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks.

MARLINS 6, PIRATES 4 Garrett Cooper doubled, singled and hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning as Miami beat Pittsburgh and extended the Pirates' losing streak to 10 games.

PADRES 10, GIANTS 0 Manny Machado and Gary Sanchez hit three-run home runs and San Diego ended San Francisco's 10-game winning streak. Blake Snell (4-6) won his third consecutive decision, striking out 11 and allowing 3 singles in 6 innings.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 6, ATHLETICS 1 Josh Bell homered and Myles Straw hit an RBI triple, leading Cleveland to a three-game sweep of Oakland, which dropped its eighth in a row. Bell's 430-foot shot tied it and Straw put Cleveland ahead in the inning with his two-out shot to left.

MARINERS 10, YANKEES 2 Teoscar Hernandez hit one of Seattle's four early home runs and the Mariners teed off against a suddenly inept Domingo German in blowing out New York.

ROYALS 6, RAYS 5 Major league-leading Tampa Bay lost ace Shane McClanahan to mid-back tightness in a loss to lowly Kansas City. McClanahan was looking to become the majors' first 12-game winner of the year before leaving with two outs in the fourth. The left-hander gave up 2 runs, 4 hits and 2 walks in a 66-pitch outing.

TWINS 6, RED SOX 0 Joe Ryan pitched a three-hitter for Minnesota's first complete-game shutout in five years and Byron Buxton became the first player in at least nine seasons to hit a pair of 460-foot home runs in a game in a win over Boston. Ryan (8-4) pitched his first complete game in 47 big league starts, striking out nine, walking none.





Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona 5, Washington 3

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1 (10)

San Diego 10, San Francisco 0

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 6, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Oakland 1

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 5

Seattle 10, NY Yankees 2



