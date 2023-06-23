Boy dies of injuries after fall from bluff near Heber Springs

A boy died Tuesday after falling from a bluff at Dam Site Park near Heber Springs, the Cleburne County sheriff said in a news release.

Deputies responded to a call around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the park, Sheriff Chris Brown said. They reported finding someone performing CPR on the boy, who appeared to have fallen from a 40-foot bluff. The person performing CPR was identified as a family member of the boy.

The victim was taken by air ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

The boy was not identified in the release. Brown said no other information or updates would be given.

“Though we cannot fathom what his family is going through, our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with them at this time,” Brown said in the release.



