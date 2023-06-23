Central Arkansas has the best rental market, apartment listing website says

Central Arkansas offered the best opportunities for apartment renters out of the country's 71 largest metropolitan areas in the first quarter of this year, according to a recent study.

"Little Rock stood out for its higher vacancy rates [more availability] and longer days on market times, factors that typically make it easier for renters to find an apartment that matches their needs," Amy Mueller, a spokeswoman for ApartmentAdvisor, said in an email. Apartment Advisor is a rental listing website.

"While it's not the least expensive city to rent in the U.S., median rent prices in the Little Rock metro area are $1,075 a month for a one-bedroom, resulting in a less severe rent burden based on typical incomes.