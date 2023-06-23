Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Central Arkansas has the best rental market, apartment listing website says

Pre-tornado study: Area No. 1 in U.S. by Aaron Gettinger | Today at 1:59 a.m.
A "For Rent" sign is displayed outside a building in this June 22, 2022 file photo. Central Arkansas offered the best opportunities for apartment renters out of the country’s 71 largest metropolitan areas in the first quarter of 2023, according to a study by ApartmentAdvisor. (AP/Matt Rourke)

Central Arkansas offered the best opportunities for apartment renters out of the country's 71 largest metropolitan areas in the first quarter of this year, according to a recent study.

"Little Rock stood out for its higher vacancy rates [more availability] and longer days on market times, factors that typically make it easier for renters to find an apartment that matches their needs," Amy Mueller, a spokeswoman for ApartmentAdvisor, said in an email. Apartment Advisor is a rental listing website.

"While it's not the least expensive city to rent in the U.S., median rent prices in the Little Rock metro area are $1,075 a month for a one-bedroom, resulting in a less severe rent burden based on typical incomes.

Print Headline: Ease of renting tops in Central Arkansas

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT