Church News

mFIRST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4500 Faucett Road, will celebrate its 22nd pastoral anniversary of the Rev. and Mrs. Charles Boyd Sr., at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Nicholas Nettles, pastor of Greater Morning Star Baptist Church at Newport. The theme is "Commemorating a faithful Servant's Work," (I Thessalonians 1:3.) An event will be held honoring the first lady, Elfreda Boyd, at 11 a.m. Saturday. It's entitled "A Celebration of Love in Denim and White with a Touch of Bling," (Galatians 5:22-23.)

mBREATH OF LIFE CHURCH, 1313 Pine St., will have its Youth Services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Rosie Walker-Clayton. She earned her undergraduate degree in elementary education from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Walker-Clayton also has a master's degree in elementary education and certifications in principalship and curriculum specialist. She has been an elementary teacher and assistant principal in Pine Bluff School District and a school improvement specialist in Dollarway School District, with 34 years of experience before retiring. Walker-Clayton is a member of Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ. She is married with one son and three bonus sons, according to a news release.

mBREATH OF LIFE CHURCH, 1313 Pine St., will present its Vacation Bible School, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 26-29. There will be classes for all ages and activities on June 29. The Rev. Kerry Price Sr. is the Breath of Life pastor. Jennifer Lee and Quadrea Turner are VBS directors.

mCUPCAKES AND CONVERSATIONS Tea Party honoring area church women will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 717 W. 32nd Ave., at 4 p.m. Sunday. The featured speaker will be psalmist and evangelist Brittany Dodson and the emcee is Cynthia Bullard. Honorees include Tammy Shelton, Wanda Barnes, Donna Laws, Earnestine Barnes, Betty Craig, and Tonia Crumpton, according to a news release. Tickets are $40 per adult and $25 for young women 13-19. Details: Pamela Russell at pamelarussell2654@gmail.com.

mPLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES, 1117 N. Palm St., invites the community to its Evangelistic Outreach Sunday from 1-3 p.m. June 25 on the parking lot of the church. There will be free food, activities, prizes, giveaways, and people can also receive literature about the Savior, a spokesman said in a news release. The theme focuses on Matthew 9:37-38: "Then saith He unto His disciples, the harvest truly is plenteous, but the labourers are few; Pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that He will send forth labourers into His harvest." William A. Shaw Jr. is the pastor of Pleasant View. Details: Kathy Kentle, (870) 872-9879, Karen Walker, (501) 613-5486 or Kendra Jackson, (501) 613-1268.

mNEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host its Kingdom Builders program at 6 p.m. Sunday. The featured speaker will be Wanda Murry, a member of the church. Also, New Community will feature member Christine Allmond as the speaker at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. during general services Sunday.

mNEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate Men's Day at 2 p.m. July 16. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Glenn Barnes, pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is "Thou Mighty Men of Valor," (Judges 6:12.) The apostle, Patrick Lockett, is pastor of New Community.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles are accepted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or shope@adgnewsroom.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.