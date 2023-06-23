A&P Finance group to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon Monday. The event will be held at the office of the commission, 623 S. Main St., at The ARTSpace, according to a news release.

Turning Point provides summer meals

Turning Point Youth Center is hosting free meals during the "Kid's Kafe," a free summer feeding program, at 508 St. Youth up to the age of 18 can have nutritious meals (dine in only) Monday through Friday.

Breakfast and lunch is served from 10 a.m. to noon. Snack and supper is served from 3:30-5:30 p.m, according to a news release. Yolanda Pitts is the director. Details: (870) 643-6540.