Congressional committees continue work on funding bills

WASHINGTON — Congressional appropriators continued their work on funding measures this week with lawmakers seeking to pass appropriations bills before the end of the current fiscal year.

The U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee resumed its consideration of measures after beginning its process last week. The Senate Appropriations Committee met Thursday to approve spending levels and advance measures related to military and agricultural issues.

There is pressure on lawmakers to pass funding measures in a timely manner; Congress needs to approve funding the government before the end of September to avoid a government shutdown. As part of this month’s agreement to suspend the debt ceiling, Congress agreed to a 1% cut in discretionary spending if the legislative body fails to approve all 12 appropriations measures before January. The debt ceiling deal included caps on spending for the next two fiscal years.

The House committee approved two key measures Wednesday concerning homeland security and operations on Capitol Hill. The homeland security appropriations measure dedicates $91.5 billion to the Department of Homeland Security, including $2.1 billion for constructing a physical wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and $496 million for the U.S. Border Patrol to maintain a workforce of 22,000 agents. The allocation is a $2.1 billion increase from current fiscal year levels.

Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, a senior House appropriator, made notice of funding for the U.S. Coast Guard’s fast response cutter component for conducting operations in ports and waterways.

“From increased Chinese aggression to an open southern border ignored by President Biden and his Administration, our national security is at grave risk,” Womack said. “The Homeland Security bill takes crucial steps to protect the homeland by funding border wall construction and additional Coast Guard Fast Response Cutters to counter China in the Indo-Pacific.”

The legislative branch bill allocates $5.3 billion for funding offices within the House of Representatives and joint items between Congress’ chambers in addition to $6.7 billion for the Senate. Both amounts represent reductions of 4.7% and 2.4% respectively from current levels. The funding bill would increase funding for the U.S. Capitol Police and congressional research agencies such as the Congressional Budget Office.

“Both bills secure conservative priorities while keeping the American taxpayer front of mind,” Womack said.

Womack presided over the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee’s markup hearing of its affiliated bill Thursday; he serves as the subcommittee’s chairman. The full committee later in the day considered bills regarding defense in addition to energy and water development.

The Senate Appropriations Committee voted 15-13 along party lines regarding topline spending levels, which the committee set higher than the House’s approved amounts. Sen. John Boozman, R-Rogers, joined Republican colleagues in opposing the spending levels.

The Senate committee unanimously approved measures on military construction and veterans affairs as well as agriculture and rural development. Boozman serves as the top Republican on the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies Subcommittee.

In a statement following Thursday’s meeting, Boozman noted the bill on military construction and veterans affairs contains $83 million for supporting the pilot training center at Ebbing Air National Guard Base and $10 million for expanding the relationship between the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and National Cancer Institute-designated sites in order to extend services to new locations. Arkansas does not have any such facilities.

“This bill bolsters our military infrastructure through critical investments that will enhance our capabilities to defend our nation’s interests against global security threats, including by funding the future pilot training center in Fort Smith,” he said.

“It also helps ensure our country lives up to the promises we made to our veterans, honoring their service and sacrifice with improvements to telehealth measures, health services for women and suicide-prevention initiatives. This bipartisan measure reflects our strong commitment to the men and women who wear America’s uniform – past, present and future.”

Senate Committee Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., and ranking member Susan Collins, R-Maine, voiced support during Thursday’s hearing for passing appropriations bills and avoiding continuing resolutions, a common practice on Capitol Hill for funding agencies and avoiding the budget process.