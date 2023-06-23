Conway teen makes her film debut on Disney+

Conway actress Piper Wallace makes her big screen debut in "World's Best," the hip-hop musical comedy from Disney that opens today.

The film tells the story of Prem Patel (Manny Magnus), a 12-year-old math genius who discovers his deceased father was a famous rapper and sets out to become a rap superstar himself, all while navigating the awkward trials and tribulations of adolescence. Wallace, 15, plays Prem's pal, Claire.

The movie, directed by Roshan Sethi ("7 Days"), was co-written and co-produced by Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Ghosts," "Never Have I Ever," "Free Guy"), who stars as Prem's father and co-wrote the film's original songs.

Wallace is the daughter of Jenny and Cameron Wallace and has two older brothers, Andrew and Parker, and a younger sister, Joleigh. She is already a stage veteran, appearing regularly in Central and Northwest Arkansas productions and she has spent three seasons on TV as Max in the Arkansas PBS children's show "Blueberry's Clubhouse."

She is currently in Fayetteville playing Young Violet in TheatreSquared's production of "Violet," which runs through July 2. Theresa Bertram, writing at broadwayworld.com, says Wallace "holds her own with the older more seasoned actors and is a real star."

In this interview, which has been edited for clarity and length, we chatted earlier this month about shooting "World's Best" in Toronto, how she got her start in acting and her pet rats.

Tell me about the character you portray.

I play Claire, a math nerd who plays the cello. I don't play the cello, so I took lessons three times a week so that I could learn to play the song I play in the movie. She's best friends with [Prem] and she's very weird, very eccentric. He ditches her for the cool kids, but she kind of keeps him grounded.

Along with playing cello, do you sing in the movie?

I have a little rap solo at the end [chuckles]. It was really cool. We shot it on the first day, so it was a little nerve wracking at first. But it was fun. You get so many takes, so if you mess up a few times it's OK. You can always go back around and do it again.

You've had lots of experience on theater sets and on the set of "Blueberry's Clubhouse," but what was it like being on the set of a Disney film?

"Blueberry's Clubhouse" is a really great environment. Everyone is so supportive. Before we left for Toronto they gave me a big bucket with cards and snacks. ["World's Best"] was so much fun. We had a trailer and it was me, my sister and my mom for most of the time. They would bring us to the set and it was so professional, but at the same time everyone was so nice. Even my body double and all of the extras were so sweet.

When did you realize that you wanted to pursue acting?

I was about 9. I've always been home schooled and my mom was looking for things [for me to do]. We tried soccer, we tried gymnastics but neither of those were my thing. So she signed me up for a production at Red Curtain Theater in Conway and I did that and I loved it. I was in the ensemble and it was so much fun that I just kept on doing more shows.

The rest of my siblings are like, eh, they don't like theater, but we all have our own things and that is definitely mine.

Who are some of the people you look up to as an actor?

Oh, man. There are so many. One is my director at Argenta Community Theater, Vincent Insalaco. He's such a great director and I've learned so much from him. Kelly Felthous, who is in 'Violet,' has definitely inspired me. She's been on so many things and she's awesome.

What are you doing when you're not acting?

I like to play with my siblings and with my animals. I have three rats ...

Wait. Rats?

Yes. Rats.

What are their names?

Poppy, Nutmeg and Lavender. But I have to give Matilda a shout out because she passed away in November.

Oh, no.

Yeah. We also have three dogs and we just got a new puppy and he's super sweet.

I also love to write scripts with my friends.

Did you get any script-writing advice from Utkarsh?

He said to have fun whenever you are writing and to tell stories that you are actually interested in. One of the things he said was that the scripts you write don't always turn out the way you think. I can definitely relate.

But a lot of times when I write scripts I'm not like, oh, this has to be turned into something. Sometimes I'm just writing it because I want to have fun.

What kind of stories do you write?

I like comedy, but I think when I'm older I might be a little more serious. But right now I like writing comedies that I can picture my friends being in.

What are you watching on TV now? Are there any movies or shows that you like?

I like lighthearted stuff. I'll watch "Barbie: Big City Dreams" with my sister, but I really don't watch much TV.

You've been in theater productions, done a little bit of TV and now you're in a feature film. Do you have a preference?

I've done much more theater than film, but I really like film. I like them both for different reasons, but with film you get to go and stay somewhere different. There's a finished product and you get to watch it over and over. Theater is so much fun. It's live-action and you're getting the audience response. I think when I grow up I'd rather do film, but I'll always do theater.