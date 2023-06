The city of North Little Rock announced Friday it will open a cooling center from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, as the heat index is expected to reach 105 degrees that day.





Vending machines will be available. People may bring their pets as well as their own food, drinks and entertainment (such as books, cards or games).





The cooling center will be at the North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow St.





More information is available at (501) 791-8541.