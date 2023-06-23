Court offering week of amnesty

Jefferson County District Court will hold Amnesty Week for residents to resolve their case without fear of arrest or failure-to-appear warrants, according to a news release.

Amnesty Week will be held July 10-14. During the week, court staff will work with citizens from 8:15-10 a.m. to help clear outstanding arrest warrants for failing to appear in court and to vacate or reduce fines for nonappearance and low-level offenses and infractions.

People interested in participating in Amnesty Week are required to call and register with the court that has legal jurisdiction over their case. People may call from now through July 5 during normal business hours.

Residents should call one of these judges' offices to have their name added to the docket:

Judge Kim Bridgforth -- Division 1: (870) 541-4646;

Judge John Kearney Sr. -- Division 2: (870) 850-7584.

"There are a lot of people facing criminal charges that show up for their day in court," according to a news release. "However, those who forget a hearing date or miss an appearance because of transportation issues or work or family responsibilities, can face serious consequences: even people charged with low-level misdemeanor offenses or traffic violations can be arrested and jailed, fined, have their driver's license suspended, or face other serious penalties for falling to appear in court."

Jefferson County tried a new approach last year with "Rebuilding Lives, Restoring Hope" Amnesty Week, a collaboration between Bridgforth, Kearney, and the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

"Amnesty Week provides an opportunity for citizens to take control of their legal matters in a safe and supportive environment," Bridgforth said. "We understand the importance of resolving cases and want to encourage individuals to participate and find closure."

Amnesty Week offers a unique chance for residents to address their legal matters and find a resolution in a supportive and non-threatening environment. By participating in this program, individuals can proactively engage with the justice system and resolve their case without the risk of being arrested, according to the release.

Kearney also emphasized the significance of this program.

"The courts are committed to providing accessible and efficient justice to the citizens of Jefferson County. As judges, we strive to ensure fair and impartial proceedings while upholding the principles of justice. Amnesty Week reflects the court's commitment to helping citizens resolve their cases and move forward with their lives," Kearney said.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. explained the concept.

"Amnesty Week allows many to address their outstanding cases without the fear of arrest, fostering a sense of empowerment and resolution. Our office urges eligible citizens to take full advantage of this program and work towards resolving their cases in a favorable manner," Woods said.

Details: (870) 541-4646 or (870) 850-7584. The deadline to sign up for Amnesty Week is July 5.