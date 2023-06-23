Crittenden County man released from jail while awaiting trial on theft charge

A Crittenden County man indicted with two others in connection with the theft of $600 from an undercover officer in January was released on bond Thursday by a federal magistrate judge who warned him that any violations of his release conditions will result in immediate detention.

Mickarious Oliver, 24, of West Memphis, was indicted in March on one count each of assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer; brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence; and assault with intent to steal money of the United States. Oliver was initially indicted along with Demerius Bonds, 21, of West Memphis, and a superseding indictment handed up in April named a third West Memphis man, 21-year-old Tyland Mitchell, all of whom face the same charges.

A federal complaint affidavit by Steven Blakely, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the three men were involved in stealing the $600 from an undercover ATF officer who had arranged with Bonds to buy an AR-15-style firearm. The affidavit said that Bonds instructed the undercover officer to go to 255 Garrison Ave. in West Memphis for the purchase. When the undercover officer pulled up to the location, the affidavit said, they were met by Oliver, who then brought Bonds and Mitchell to the undercover officer's vehicle.

After being handed the money, the affidavit said, Bonds, holding the firearm, counted it and then ran back inside the residence with both the money and the weapon as Oliver and Mitchell stood next to the vehicle. The affidavit said the undercover officer leaned toward the passenger side to ask Oliver what was going on, at which time Mitchell raised the firearm he was holding and told the undercover officer to leave.

The affidavit said a West Memphis detective saw Bonds and Oliver holding AR-15-style weapons and Mitchell holding a silver and black pistol during the exchange.

Later, the affidavit said, Blakely identified a social media post showing Bonds, wearing the same clothes he was wearing during the robbery, waving a large stack of money in the air while dancing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Eldridge, arguing for detention, said that Oliver's arrest record, dating back to when he was 13 years old and including arrests on charges of residential burglary, disorderly conduct, and aggravated assault as a juvenile and several other arrests as an adult, indicated that Oliver's conduct was becoming more violent.

Testifying for the government Thursday, Blakely said that Oliver had approached a witness in a case involving one of Oliver's friends and asked if the person intended to testify.

"When they said yes," Blakely said, "Mr. Oliver brandished a silver firearm and stated something along the lines of 'That won't end good.'"

But, Oliver's attorney, William Kyle Stoner of Helena-West Helena, pointed out that despite Oliver's numerous arrests, he had no convictions. Pointing to a number of photos showing Oliver holding firearms, Stoner asked Blakely what charges could be brought against him based on the information contained in the photos, to which Blakely admitted there were none.

Stoner said Oliver's record of arrests should not be held against him for purposes of deciding on detention.

"Those were dismissed for a reason," he insisted. "You don't get lucky that many times. The only explanation is that he didn't do it."

Stoner proposed Oliver's grandmother, Rosie Stokes of West Memphis, to act as Oliver's third-party custodian, responsible for reporting any violations of his release conditions to the pretrial services officer assigned to his case.

"I'll watch and see what he does," Stokes, who is retired, said. "If I don't like it, I don't like it, and if it's OK, it's OK ... Mickarious always listens to me. If I say no, it's no."

Even so, U.S. Magistrate Judge Tricia Harris said the question of detention was a close call, mainly due to the number of arrests in Oliver's background report. But she said his release plan appeared to offer reasonable assurance that his release would not pose an unreasonable risk to public safety.

"I think this is a close case for me to make a decision on," Harris said. "Because of that I'm going to give the benefit of the doubt to Mr. Oliver's position."

Harris said both Eldridge and Stoner had made compelling cases for their respective positions but that she believed she could craft a set of conditions to assure Oliver's compliance and the safety of the community.

"I could have gone the other way," Harris said, turning to Oliver. "If you violate these conditions I'm going to lock you up."