Drillers rally after early deficit

Drillers 5, Naturals 3

Tulsa fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first inning, but rallied to down Northwest Arkansas on Thursday evening at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Trailing 5-3, the Naturals loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the eighth thanks to a pair of walks and an error. But Tulsa reliever Jordan Leasure struck out Dillan Shrum to end the threat and go on to notch his seventh save.

Northwest Arkansas grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Luca Tresh got the scoring started with a two-run single. Shrum added an RBI triple.

Tulsa fought back with a run in the bottom of the first and four in the third to take a 5-3 advantage against Naturals starter Chandler Champlain, who was making his Class AA debut. Austin Gauthier hammered a two-run home run to tie the game 3-3 in the bottom of the third. Eddys Leonard also contributed a two-run double to give the Drillers the lead off Champlain (0-1).

The Drillers scored three unearned runs in the third as Josh Stowers reached on shortstop Jack Reinheimer's fielding error to lead off the inning.

Tresh had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run for the Naturals.

Alec Gamboa (7-0) picked up the win for Tulsa. He threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings, struck out five and didn't walk a batter.