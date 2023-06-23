Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

All doom and gloom

On June 13th, my day started at 6:30 a.m. The first thing I did was turn my radio on and, shortly thereafter, my television. I have never heard so many negative comments about the stock market. This all happened between 6:30 and 8:30 that morning ... two hours of doom and gloom.

These comments were all made by high-profile, nationally recognized people, saying such things as: The market is in trouble today. The Asian markets were down today, so look for real problems in our next market. Fasten your seat belts; it will be tough today. Look for a big drop today. If you own stocks, hold on tight. It will be a rough ride for stocks today. It will be tough sledding for equities today. You may want out of the stock market after today.

Now let's see what really happened: Dow Jones: up 180.85. Nasdaq: up 44.93. Standard & Poor's: up 23.84. The market had a super day. I think it would have been an unbelievable day had these people kept their pessimism to themselves.

It's hard to believe, but some people apparently like to make statements that actually hurt the market. They are self-centered and have an ego the size of a mountain. Many of them don't even own stocks. Why the media lets them spew their venom I don't know.

If you think things are good, you are probably right. If you think things are bad, you are probably right, also. Always surround yourself with positive people.

JOHN LANDERS

Benton