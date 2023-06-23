Former Memphis forward commits to Arkansas

Memphis transfer forward Chandler Lawson has committed to Arkansas after visiting Fayetteville on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lawson reportedly also received interest from South Carolina, Saint Louis, DePaul, BYU, California and Santa Barbara after entering the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

“This is my last year and I want to go out within a bang and I feel like this is the perfect school for me to have fun,” Lawson said of Arkansas.“I just want to have fun at the end of the year and plus it’s a winning program and I’m part of a winning culture and I’ll make sure I make an impact towards this (program).”

Lawson, 6-7, 215 pounds, played in all 35 games with 24 starts and averaged 19.5 minutes per game as a senior with the Tigers.

He averaged 5 points, 4.5 rebounds and had 19 blocks and 25 steals last season. He shot 56.7% from the field and made 7 of 14 three-point attempts.

Lawson, who has a 7-7 wingspan, scored in double figures three times and had five-plus rebounds in 16 games. He played in 17 games and averaged 1.6 points and 2.2 rebounds as a junior.

Lawson played in 59 games over 2 seasons at Oregon and made 20 starts. He shot 51.5% from the field and averaged 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

He was an ESPN 4-star prospect in the 2019 class. Lawson was the No. 18 power forward and No. 85 overall prospect in the nation out of Memphis Wooddale High School.

A graduate transfer, Lawson is eligible to play in the 2023-24 season. He is the sixth transfer to join the program since the end of the 2022-23 season.

Temple guard Khalif Battle, Louisville guard El Ellis, Cincinnati wing Jeremiah Davenport, Houston guard Tramon Mark and Washington guard Keyon Menifield are on campus.