FYI Calendar: ‘Sylvia’ a story of man’s best friend this weekend at APT

Today

Summer Art Classes -- Starting at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. June 23-24, Terra Studios in Durham. $10-$25. usingart.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

What the Health -- The Science of Sleep, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Summer Movies -- "Paw Patrol The Movie," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. rogersar.libcal.com.

Arkansas New Play Festival -- "Raices | Roots" by LatinX Theatre Project, 6 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Festival pass $50; admission to individual plays varies. arkansasnewplayfest.com.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Elixir of Love," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

"Violet" -- A musical about one young woman's search for healing, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and at 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday through July 2, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $20-$54. theatre2.org.

"Sylvia" -- A.R. Gurney's story of a man and his dog, 8 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20-$40. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Saturday

"Trace Me Back" -- A new exhibition of art by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Sale -- 9 a.m.-noon. at the pavilion in the Prairie Grove Library parking lot. Books $1 a bag or $3 a box. Hosted by Friends of the Library. 846-3782.

Super Saturday -- Into the Deep with Professor Universe, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dogs on a Quest -- With Denise Gard and her border collies, 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- NWA Pride Festival and Parade, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., West Avenue and Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Free. Crystal Bridges will be hosting a free artmaking activity, handing out free art kits, and offering free tickets to "Diego Rivera's America." 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Salve Making Workshop -- With Jenny Dietzel, 1-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. ozarkfolkways.org.

No Grout Mosaic -- With Stevie Stevens, 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $65. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Puzzle Tournament -- 1-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. rogersar.libcal.com.

Author Talk -- With Philip Shackelford, author of "Rise of the Mavericks," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival -- "I Am Delivered't" by Jonathan Norton, 2 p.m., & "The Grove of Forgetting" by Bob Ford, 8 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Festival pass $50; admission to individual plays varies. arkansasnewplayfest.com.

Summer Forest Concert -- Music Moves presents Juneteeth Celebration, 7-9:30 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "The Tender Land," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

