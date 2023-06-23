Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION

Helpful Hints

by Heloise | Today at 1:39 a.m.

DEAR HELOISE: Lipstick has gotten very expensive. And, when I'm through using my lipstick, there's still an inch or so left at the bottom. So, I use a lipstick brush, and I'm able to continue with what's left for another month or two. Waste not, want not, as they say. Thank you for all your hints.

-- Sheila S.,

Long Beach, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: I want to alert women to be on the lookout for parking lot thieves. As I put away my shopping cart and put my purse in my car behind the driver's seat, a woman in the car next to mine asked me to help her find a freeway on her phone. While I leaned into her car to help her, someone came from the other side of my car and stole my wallet. I wasn't aware of this until I reached home and received a message from my bank.

Because the woman was nicely dressed and in a newer looking car, I never guessed she was trying to rob me.

-- C.S.,

Riverside, Calif.

DEAR READER: I'm terribly sorry this happened to you. It just goes to show we never know what a thief might look like or what they might do. At least you weren't physically hurt, and they didn't get your car. Still, I know it's a very jarring situation. Hope you're feeling better now, but let this be a warning to all of us to be extra careful when we're out shopping.

DEAR HELOISE: I grew up poor, but with an education and hard work, I've managed to acquire a very comfortable position in life. My wife and I have set up a scholarship fund to help students in college reach their dreams. However, I still like to do one other act of charity that, for some reason, thrills me.

While I'm at the library, I will usually leave money between the pages of a book. Sometimes it's a $20 or a $10. At Christmas, it's often $50. I know it's not a fortune, but I remember the day I found $10 in a library book. That $10 kept me fed for one week when I first moved into my own apartment. I didn't have two nickels to rub together back then, and I appreciated whoever left the money. Maybe someone else needs a little extra money, and this can help them.

-- Joseph, Iowa

DEAR READER: That's a very nice way to "pay it forward."

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

Print Headline: Helpful Hints

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT