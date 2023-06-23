Here’s what’s been donated so far to Bentonville’s 150th anniversary time capsule; submissions still being accepted

BENTONVILLE -- Items for the city's 150th anniversary time capsule have started to trickle in, a city official said.

So far, some submitted items include 23 U.S. coins printed in 2023; a Congressional Record from U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., celebrating the anniversary; a 150-year commemorative library card; a library expansion groundbreaking ceremony program; a copy of the 2023 National Library Week proclamation; and information and a picture of the Police Department's emergency communications center, said Baylea Birchfield with the Planning Department's Neighborhoods Team.

The city now seeks mementos from residents.

"We are looking forward to see what items our residents believe best represents 2023," Birchfield said.

The