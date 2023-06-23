Sections
Hillary Clinton set to speak at library

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:05 a.m.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will speak Monday at the children's library in Little Rock named in her honor as part of a series of events celebrating the library's 10th anniversary, the Central Arkansas Library System announced.

The former first lady will make remarks and honor top readers during a presentation in the Linda Bly Theater at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library & Learning Center at 3 p.m.

Attendance at the theater will be limited to the first 50 people who register online at cals.org or in person at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library.

Print Headline: Hillary Clinton set to speak at library

