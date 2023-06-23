Hillary Clinton set to speak at library

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will speak Monday at the children's library in Little Rock named in her honor as part of a series of events celebrating the library's 10th anniversary, the Central Arkansas Library System announced.

The former first lady will make remarks and honor top readers during a presentation in the Linda Bly Theater at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library & Learning Center at 3 p.m.

Attendance at the theater will be limited to the first 50 people who register online at cals.org or in person at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library.