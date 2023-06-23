Hogs to welcome 16 prospects for official visits this weekend

Arkansas will wrap up June with 16 prospects expected to arrive on campus Friday for official visits this weekend.

The Razorbacks stand at 11 commitments for the 2024 class and should see that number grow in the coming weeks that lead up to the start of the season.

Arkansas will have nine defensive and seven offensive prospects visiting, with 13 being rated 4-star recruits by at least one recruiting service. Three of them are 3-stars.

• Defensive lineman Alex Foster, 6-5, 250, of Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph, visited the Razorbacks on May 23, and it led to him wanting to visit this weekend.

He has 20 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Louisville, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Baylor and UAB.

Foster recorded 58 tackles, 11 sacks, 9 pass breakups and 3 forced fumbles as a junior while leading the Fighting Irish to the Class 4A state title.

On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit, the No. 37 defensive lineman in the nation and No. 12 prospect in Mississippi in the class of 2024.

• Linebacker Wyatt Simmons, 6-3, 215, of Harding Academy, started his Twitter account in May and has seen his offer list grow to 21 since posting his first offers May 9.

The Razorbacks offered him May 11. Clemson, Texas, Florida State, Oklahoma, Auburn, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, South Caroline and others have also offered.

Simmons made official visits to Auburn and Clemson this month.

He recorded 84 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 1 interception and 2 recovered fumbles for the Wildcats as a junior. Simmons also rushed 12 times for 61 yards and 1 touchdown, and had 2 catches for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns.

On3.com rates him a 3-star prospect and the No. 40 linebacker in the nation. His father is the head football coach at Harding University.

• LSU linebacker commitment Xavier Atkins, 6-1, 205, of Houston Summer Creek, will be making his third trip to Fayetteville this weekend. He previously visited Arkansas on March 4 and on April 7-8.

He recorded 121 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 1 interception return for a score as a junior while playing at Jonesboro-Hodge High School in Louisiana prior to moving to Texas. He also had 14 catches for 369 yards and 4 touchdowns while playing receiver.

On3.com rates Atkins a 4-star recruit and the No. 26 linebacker in the nation. He’s the No. 61 prospect in Texas.

• Offensive lineman Kobe Branham, 6-6, 320, of Fort Smith Southside, has a top five of Arkansas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and SMU.

He’s made official visits to SMU, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss. He canceled a visit to Texas A&M. Branham has a 385-pound bench press, 520-pound deadlift and a 500-pound squat.

On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit, the No. 78 interior offensive lineman in the nation and No. 11 prospect in Arkansas in the 2024 class.

Branham plans to announce his decision June 26.

• Linebacker DJ Barber, 6-0, 220, of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville, will arrive in Fayetteville with his parents and two sisters. He has visited Arkansas two other times this spring.

He had a team-high 145 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks and 2 interceptions as a junior. Rivals rates him a 4-star prospect and the No. 15 inside linebacker nationally. He has made an official visit to Georgia Tech.

• Receiver Braylon Burnside, 6-1, 185, of Starkville, Miss., committed to Mississippi State on Tuesday, but confirmed shortly after his pledge plans to visit Arkansas.

He visited the Razorbacks in April. On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 33 receiver and No. 196 overall prospect in the nation.

Burnside caught 75 passes for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, and rushed 9 times for 54 yards. He has other offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Louisville, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida State, Oregon and South Carolina.

• Defensive back Ashton Hampton, 6-2, 175, of Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University High School, visited Arkansas on March 11.

He reported making an official visit to Clemson earlier in June. His father Alonzo Hampton is the head coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Rivals rates him a 4-star recruit and the No. 44 athlete in the nation.

• Receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, 6-1, 170, of Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point, will be making his first trip to Fayetteville. The Razorbacks offered him April 27.

He announced a top 10 of Arkansas, Texas Tech, Oregon, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, TCU, Baylor, Houston and Kansas State earlier this month.

He has a best of 21.51 seconds in the 200 meters and 22-10 in the long jump. Bethel-Roman is a consensus 4-star prospect, and his father Mark Roman was a defensive back for LSU.

• Consensus 4-star offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal, 6-8, 320, of Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora, will be making his fourth trip to Fayetteville.

He has a top five of Arkansas, Georgia, Clemson, Auburn and Florida. He’s officially visited his other finalists.

His first trip to Fayetteville came last April, followed by a visit for the South Carolina game in September. Westphal’s last visit to Fayetteville was for Arkansas’ spring scrimmage.

He has an 84-inch wingspan and wears a size 18 shoe.

Committed prospects expected to visit:

• Quarterback KJ Jackson, 6-4, 217, of Montgomery (Ala.) St. James, committed to the Razorbacks over North Carolina, Penn State, Mississippi, Louisville, Missouri and Kentucky.

He visited Arkansas in April and attended a football camp last June.

Rivals and 247 Sports rate Jackson a 4-star recruit. A left-hander, Jackson completed 132 of 205 passes for 2,813 yards and 42 touchdowns against 7 interceptions as a junior. He also rushed 77 times for 171 yards and 6 touchdowns.

His parents and sister plan to make the trip with him.

• Defensive back Tevis Metcalf, 5-11, 175, of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville, has visited numerous times when his brother and Arkansas safety TJ Metcalf was being recruited.

He visited the Razorbacks on March 28 and for the Red-White scrimmage on April 15.

Metcalf recorded 4 interceptions, 7 pass breakups and allowed 1 reception as a junior. He’s a consensus 3-star recruit. He is cousin with former Ole Miss and current Seattle Seahawk receiver DK Metcalf.

• Running back Jadan Baugh, 6-1, 215, of Decatur (Ga.) Columbia, will visit with his mother.

He picked Arkansas over other offers from Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia Tech and Louisville.

Baugh had 27 receptions for 442 yards and 5 touchdowns, and rushed 15 times for 306 yards and 3 touchdowns as a junior. He recorded 54 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 1 recovered fumble on defense.

Three recruiting services rate him a 3-star prospect, and Rivals has him as a 4-star recruit and the No. 26 athlete in the nation.

• Defensive end Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 238, of Leeds, Ala., pledged to the Razorbacks in November and was the first Arkansas commitment in the 2024 class.

He picked the Razorbacks over Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma and about 40 other programs. He visited the Crimson Tide twice and Auburn once last season, and visited Oklahoma and Georgia earlier in the year.

He is rated a 4-star prospect by three recruiting services while On3.com lists him as a 3-star recruit.

Henderson announced his decision at his high school on his late grandfather Clifford Henderson’s birthday. His grandmother Rhonda Henderson and grandfather raised him from the time he was six months old.

• Defensive back Noreel White, 6-1, 170, of Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin, chose the Razorbacks over Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State, Florida State and other schools on March 13.

He was recruited by Razorbacks co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, a Moss Point, Miss., native. He plans to graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January.

A consensus 4-star recruit, White is also expected to get a look at receiver.

• Receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, of Pine Bluff, is rated a 4-star prospect by Rivals and 247 Sports.

He recorded 25 receptions for 706 yards (28.24 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns, and 6 carries for 46 yards in 9 games as a junior. He had 32 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles and 5 interceptions as a defensive back.

Crutchfield also returned 13 punts for 204 yards and 1 touchdown.

He chose Arkansas over LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State and other schools.

He high jumped 6-5 in his first time competing in the event in April.

• Defensive end Charleston Collins, 6-5, 263, of Mills, is the highest-rated Arkansas commitment by On3.com with a 93.09 rating. He’s rated a 4-star recruit by three recruiting services while ESPN rates him a 3-star.

He chose the Razorbacks over LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, Miami, Tennessee, Oregon, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan State, Mississippi State and other programs.

Collins recorded 124 tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 5 recovered fumbles, 4 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble last season.