Happy birthday: You're an uplifting influence. People open up to your warmth in a creative and fun way, filling your days with interest. A goal emerges and your life organizes around it.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Optimism is faith plus sunshine. You'll abandon good ideas for better ideas as you start to see new potentials on the horizon. Take your imagination to today's opportunities; you are creating the future.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll try new things. It won't be necessary to pay for this now. You can learn, eat, exercise and organize yourself quite well without buying anything new. Make your own plan. Less is more.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Knowing what you want out of life won't be a problem. Wanting what's good for you might be, though. It might help to see wanting as a process. You can always narrow down your choices and set appropriate goals later when things have calmed down.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You won't be able to do your thing and their thing at the same time. So, who should go first? The first position isn't always the best one. Good boundaries and careful time management are called for.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's quite natural for you to pass up the easy pickin's and cheap thrills to play for higher stakes. Winning without challenge doesn't feel like winning at all to you, so what's the point?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your loved ones may not give you a showy kind of attention, but stay attuned to the quieter ways they support you, accept and love you for who you are and generally let you be you. If this is not the case, seek a better support system.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your feelings are like the check engine light. One alert could have hundreds of meanings from "get an oil change soon" to "pull over now." With calm discernment you'll handle it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Good communication, mutual respect and reasonable expectations lay the foundation for good relationships. As for passionate relationships, all bets are off. No one knows what they're doing in love, which will involve large margins of error.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You aim yourself well. You picture success and position yourself to head straight for it. Once you've established your path, any other direction you go is a function of fear. Don't let fear win.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Sit back and absorb the story unfolding. Additionally, know that while it seems like it would be cool to get the insider's scoop, without a solid understanding of the big picture, the details won't matter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's an honor to fit into certain groups but you do not wish to match so well as to turn invisible. A simple fact becomes relevant: The only person who can make your mark is you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You've played the odds and had favorable results. Now you're onto something so meaningful, you'll forget about your chances of success altogether. There are some things worth doing whether you win or lose.