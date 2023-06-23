Killer Texas storms produce tornadoes, hail, strong winds





A line of severe storms produced what a meteorologist calls a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in West Texas, killing at least four people, injuring nine and causing significant damage around the town of Matador, a meteorologist said Thursday.

The storms produced strong winds that swept across Texas, from the Panhandle to Houston, causing damage north of the city, according to weather officials.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday added six counties in the region to a disaster declaration first issued June 16 and amended three times in response to severe weather. His statement said the declaration will help state authorities respond swiftly to devastated communities.

Storms were forming again Thursday afternoon, and National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Ferguson in Amarillo said they were possible into the night, with a chance of more large hail -- up to 3 inches in diameter -- and winds up to 70 mph. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Thursday afternoon in parts of Oklahoma and Texas while tornado warnings were issued in parts of Texas and Colorado.

About 8 p.m. Wednesday, a supercell developed near Amarillo before striking the small town of Matador, said senior forecaster Matt Ziebell with the National Weather Service in Lubbock. He called it "certainly rare to see all at the same time -- killer tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail."

The damage was concentrated on a 1-mile stretch with businesses and homes demolished along the west side of Matador, a town where "everybody knows everybody," said Brandon Moore, Matador's water superintendent who is also a volunteer firefighter.

"It was supposed to move east of us and within a five-minute timespan, it all changed and switched directions and came straight through Matador," Moore said. "We probably had about two minutes of warning to get everybody together and get to safety. There's a few people that didn't make it out of the house, but we did rescue several people and they made it out all right."

The city is getting lots of help from people arriving from outside the community, he said.

The storm produced 109 mph winds at Jayton in addition to hail more than 4 inches wide, Ziebell said, and the weather service reported a 97 mph wind gust -- the strongest ever recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston since data collection began there in 1969. The previous record there was 82 mph during Hurricane Ike in 2008.

Much of the wind damage near Houston -- downed trees and knocked-down power lines and fences -- happened north of the city.

The weather service sent crews to survey the damage in West Texas on Thursday and determine the strength of the tornadoes, but the team had not reported its findings as of early Thursday afternoon, according to meteorologist Robert Barritt in Lubbock.

The worst damage appeared to be in Matador -- a town of about 570 people about 70 miles northeast of Lubbock in Motley County. Homes were damaged, buildings were flattened and power lines were snapped in half. A restaurant's walls were all knocked down, but the booths remained standing in what was called a "jaw-dropping" scene by Derek Delgado, a spokesman for Lubbock Fire Rescue, which is assisting the town.

"You would look on one side where we had a general merchandise store completely flattened to the ground but across the street, there's a house that's still standing and the vehicles haven't even moved from the driveway," Delgado said by telephone.

Another hailstorm pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater on Wednesday night in Morrison, Colo., near Denver. Seven people were hospitalized, according to KMGH-TV. None of those taken to hospitals had life-threatening injuries, and up to 90 people were treated for injuries at the amphitheater, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Information for this article was contributed by Juan Lozano of The Associated Press.





Pat Smith looks through his restaurant, Matador Diner, after a tornado Thursday in Matador, Texas. Smith was in the cafe during the tornado and “It felt like forever but only lasted 20 seconds.” (AP/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal/Annie Rice)











Gallery: Aftermath of killer Texas storms







