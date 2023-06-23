LB prospect back for another visit





University of Arkansas linebacker target DJ Barber and 15 other prospects are expected to arrive in Fayetteville today for official visits.

The trip will be Barber's third visit to Arkansas. He and his father Derrick visited the Hogs on March 10-11 and he made a return visit on April 20 so his mother Berniece could see what her husband and son liked so much.

Barber, 6-0, 220 pounds, of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and other schools.

His latest trip is focused on getting a more in-depth look at the Razorbacks' program.

"Really get to sit down and have meetings with the coaches and see how I would be used in he system," Barber said. "How the system works and see how school and football balance with each. Really, just polishing up on some details about things when we took those two unofficials."

Barber earned Class 6A first-team all-state honors after recording a team-high 145 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks and 2 interceptions as a junior. Rivals ranks him as a 4-star prospect and the No. 15 inside linebacker nationally, while the three other major recruiting services rate him a 3-star recruit.

He's been consistent in saying he's high on the Hogs because of a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Travis Williams.

"They're up there in my top schools because ... ever since the first time I went there, I grew a strong liking to T-Will because you can feel the family foundation there," Barber said. "You can see that. It wasn't like forced or rehearsed like it was something they rehearsed to do. You could tell it was real genuine and real relationships and real bonds."

Barber said he also communicates with special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, defensive analyst/linebacker assistant Jake Trump and director of football operations Amanda Gilpin.

"The way I see it, if you're able to communicate and get in contact with all those different people, that's how you know someone is really interested and it just keeps adding on to the family atmosphere of the university," Barber said. "It lets you know you're wanted and you know they're going to give you as many people in the recruiting process to reach out to if you have any questions."

Barber's parents, sister Daija, who visited Fayetteville in April, and sister India will accompany him this weekend.

He said his father is well-schooled on the football part of recruiting, while his mother has her eye on the academics. Barber said his mother was extremely impressed with Arkansas' academic support in April.

"She was blown away by the academic supervisors and how they make sure football players are good," Barber said. "I tell you one of her favorite parts is they said when school starts and the semester starts, the person that checks the classes, they're standing there with a clipboard of a picture of you and they know exactly what you look like."

Barber, who has officially visited Georgia Tech, said Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Alabama and the Yellow Jackets are in the running for his signature. He's planning to make official visits to his other top schools in the fall.

"Most of them, I'm going to take in the fall, so I can see a game-day experience," he said. "Arkansas, we'll have to try and figure out, but we're going to try and get back there for a game, too."

His timeframe for his college decision is fluid.

"I honestly don't know," Barber said. "All I know it's between now and signing day."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

More News None

DJ Barber highlights

arkansasonline.com/623/barber/





DJ Barber





