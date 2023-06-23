Let’s Eat! Springdale cidery snags two awards; Airship at the Pumphouse; Powerhouse powers down

A Springdale cidery took home two prizes at the 2023 Cidercraft awards, according to a news release.

Black Apple's Hibiscus and Dry Me! were both award winners in the sixth annual international competition, which saw more than 400 submissions from around the world.

Hibiscus snagged the highest award with Platinum in the Botanical category and Dry Me!, a new release for 2023, won Judge's Pick in the Modern-Dry category.

"We are still a young cidery, and we are experimenting with novel, clean ways of making cider," said Leo Orpin, co-founder of Black Apple. "It's always so gratifying to see appreciation for our commitment to clean cider with no added preservatives or sulfites.