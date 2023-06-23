Congress must work

Regarding the guest opinion of Coralie Koonce on June 17, it is notable that a poll taken in April by Statista shows 81 percent disapproval of the U.S. Congress and only 16 percent approval.

In my opinion, the reason is that the U.S. Congress no longer does its job. Our border is a national crisis, and a comprehensive immigration policy is urgently needed. That's the job of Congress, but lawmakers will not touch it. It is too hard. Secondly, our national debt keeps rising into threatening levels, but Congress no longer adopts a budget. It only passes "continuing resolutions" that just kick the can down the road to future generations.

Members of Congress are focused on spin that blames the other party for its failures and primarily work to raise campaign contributions.

SARAH HUMPHREY

Farmington

An update on axiom

There is an old saying, "Just because you are paranoid, it doesn't mean they aren't out to get you."

I propose a follow-up to that saying: Just because they are out to get you, it doesn't mean you are innocent.

DOUG BARBER

Wooster

The parties’ division

Most Americans are dreading a repeat of the 2020 presidential contest between two cranky old men with a long history of mendacity. It sums up where the nation is today. We are increasingly dominated by the loudest and most extreme. I happen to be a conservative Christian with right-leaning views on most issues. With that being said, I never voted a straight GOP ticket until 2022.

The Democratic Party in Arkansas (and nationally) has convinced me, former Democrats in name only, and other independent-minded voters that it does not want our support. And as long as the Democrats regard absolute abortion rights, drug legalization and a soft-on-crime attitude as “core values,” that will remain the same.

Unfortunately, the Republicans have little interest in expanding the base, but rather narrowing it as the Democrats have so successfully done. Too many GOP activists think anyone not in 100 percent agreement is a Republican in name only. Ronald Reagan once stated: “The person who agrees with you 80 percent of the time is a friend and an ally—not a 20 percent traitor.” Since Arkansas allows a $50 income-tax deduction for political contributions, I sent annual donations to the state Republican Party. After a check failed to clear, I made several attempts at contact with no response. This kind of arrogance was displayed in the last election. In most counties, there was no effort to turn out the vote for GOP or win independent support. Elections become a formality, and majority status is taken for granted. Before 2010, the Democrats had the same confidence in their firm grasp over Arkansas politics. The ineptness of the dominant party and demographic and generational change can lead to major shifts over time.

I believe dysfunction in Washington is due to the 50/50 split in national politics. Neither party will persuade the opposing extremes, but there remains a center. Americans have fortunately never agreed 100 percent of the time. The party that builds a sufficiently wide base to win 60 percent of the national electorate will not only win elections but govern.

CLINT HATCHER

Jonesboro

On electric vehicles

With many areas of the country having heat waves just beginning, and tremendous storms doing damage to the electrical grid in many places, how could we possibly all be driving electric vehicles? Would we just stop using our cars in the event of electricity loss? Maybe go back to more bicycles and walking to our destination. Just a thought!

LELAND SMITH

Bryant