Live Music! Branjae performs in Bentonville, Matchbox Twenty sells out the AMP

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
"If I'm Too Much, Maybe Go Find Less?!" Branjae sings in her latest electric-funk single, "Too Much." The singer-songwriter, actress and performer returns to Northwest Arkansas for a Juneteenth Celebration at 7 p.m. June 24 for the North Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum. Tickets are $17. A food truck, cash bar and artmaking activities available. crystalbridges.org. (Courtesy Photo/Laura Webster)

"If I'm Too Much, Maybe Go Find Less?!" Branjae sings in her latest electric-funk single, "Too Much." The singer-songwriter and actress returns to Northwest Arkansas for a Juneteenth Celebration at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the North Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Tickets are $17 at crystalbridges.org. A food truck, cash bar and artmaking activities will also be available.

ELSEWHERE

School of Rock Bentonville and Fayetteville will co-host a free School of Rock music festival featuring house bands from both schools and SOR house bands from Tulsa and Edmond, Okla., and Memphis, 2-9 p.m. today at The Meteor in Bentonville.

NWA Jazz & More Orchestra performs a free concert at at 6:30 p.m. today at the Chautauqua Amphitheater in Memorial Park in downtown Siloam Springs. discoversiloam.com.

Robert Rauch Band plays at 7 p.m. today and The Clicks play at 7 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill Fort Smith at 5400 Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith.

Matchbox Twenty and Matt Nathanson perform a sold-out show tonight. Next up is the Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson and Family, Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry and Particle Kid at 6 p.m. June 29. Tickets start at $39.50 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.

Full House performs at 8 p.m. today; The White River Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday for the Railyard Live concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available by reservation.

Uncle Lucius and Nolan Taylor perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

Bill Dollar and Loose Change play at 6 p.m. and The Nance Brothers at 8:30 p.m. today; Patti Steel Band, The Vine Brothers and Dance Monkey Dance perform at 8 p.m. Sunday at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.

  photo  Matchbox Twenty brings their Slow Dream Tour to the Walmart AMP June 23 tonight with support from platinum-selling singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson. The concert is sold out. Check out our interview with founding member, drummer Paul Docette at nwaonline.com/news/2023/jun/18/dont-worry-matchbox-20-promises-hits-along-with/?entertainment-events. (Courtesy Photo/Jimmy Fontaine)
  

Print Headline: LIVE! A Music Calendar

