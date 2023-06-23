Madison County couple honored for War Eagle conservation

The 2023 War Eagle Creek Steward Award was presented to Larry and Marty Karigan-Winter for their environmental conservation and sustainability work for the benefit for all residents of Madison County. They received the award on June 3 at War Eagle Appreciation Day, held at Withrow Springs State Park.

As a young man, Larry recognized the growing problem of waste management in the area and saw an opportunity to make a real difference. In the early 1990s, he founded the Madison County Solid Waste and Recycling Program. He worked to establish the program, which was the first of its kind in the state. His vision was to reduce the amount of waste that was sent to landfills and promote the recycling and repurposing of materials.

Larry's program quickly gained support from the community. He worked with local businesses and organizations to develop effective recycling strategies. He also organized educational programs to teach people about the importance of waste reduction and proper recycling techniques. Under Larry's leadership, the Madison County Solid Waste and Recycling Program became a model for other communities in the state. He was recognized for his efforts and received numerous awards and accolades, including the Governor's Environmental Stewardship Award in 1997. Larry continued to oversee the program until his retirement in 2014.

The couple has recently placed a conservation easement on their 115-acre property in Madison County through the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust. They retain ownership and management of this special property but are now ensured that it will remain protected in perpetuity. The property is home to a unique 27-acre glade area, as well as an "incubator farm." The farm boasts a 30,000 square foot commercial garden site, where a new generation of market farmers are finding support and guidance from the family on buying their own farms.

Larry attributes these environmental conservation and sustainability successes to "a lifestyle commitment for five decades," and states that "it is easy to fight for the right things."