Maine’s tribes win federal coverage

PORTLAND, Maine — American Indian tribes in Maine took an important step toward greater sovereignty as the state Legislature voted to let most federal laws apply to Wabanaki tribes, putting them on the same footing as other federally recognized tribes across the country.

Both the Maine House and Senate approved the bill with enough support Wednesday to overcome a potential veto.

“Today signifies a landmark victory in the pursuit of Wabanaki self-determination,” Penobscot Nation Chief Kirk Francis said Thursday. The Penobscot are one member of the Wabanaki Nations, which encompasses indigenous peoples living in what is now Maine.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has opposed the bill, sponsored by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, expressing concerns that it could lead to confusion and lawsuits. Her office had no immediate comment.

Tribes in Maine are different than the other 570 federally recognized tribes because of the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act, which stipulates that they’re bound by state law and treats tribal reservations much like municipalities.

In March, tribal leaders in Maine used their first address to the Legislature in two decades to call for greater autonomy after a sovereignty proposal stalled last year.

Rep. Aaron Dana, who is the Passamaquoddy tribal representative, cited an example of how the current system is failing: After pipes froze at a health clinic during a cold snap, his tribe was not able to seek direct aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency like others could have done in the same situation.

Senate President Troy Jackson said the Legislature’s action makes strides in repairing the tribal relationship after previous “symbolic gestures and empty promises.”