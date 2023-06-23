Median age in U.S. rose to 38.9 in 2022, census reveals

The median age in the United States reached a record high of 38.9 in 2022, according to data released Thursday by the Census Bureau.

It's a rapid rise. In 2000, the median age was 35, and in 1980, the median was 30.

While many 38-year-old millennials may still feel young, that age is an unusually high median for the country.

The new data adds to the evidence that like many European and Asian nations, the United States is graying, posing challenges for the workforce, the economy and social programs.

Low birthrates are the main driver of the nation's rising median age, experts said.

"It's simple arithmetic," said Andrew Beveridge, president of Social Explorer, a demographic data firm. "Fewer kids are being born."

Birthrates fell steeply in the first year or so of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, they have ticked up. Still, since the beginning of the recession in 2007, fertility has remained very low compared with previous generations.

The trend is international, even affecting countries with much stronger social programs than the United States, such as Norway, Sweden and Finland, which heavily subsidize child care.

Across industrialized nations, women of the millennial generation have been more likely to prioritize education and work in their 20s, leading to them marrying later and having fewer children, according to researchers.

Among states, Maine (44.8 median age) is the oldest, with New Hampshire (43.3) not far behind. Utah (31.9), the District of Columbia (34.8) and Texas (35.5) are the youngest, according to the Census Bureau.

Among counties with populations over 100,000, the oldest was Sumter County, Fla., where The Villages retirement community is partially based. The median age there was 68.1. The youngest large county was Utah County, home to the city of Provo, with a median age of 25.7.

Not coincidentally, Utah has some of the highest fertility rates in the nation.

The new census data covers the period up to July 2022.

And while it shows the American population is older than it ever has been, the nation remains younger than its peers in Europe, where the median age is 44, said Kenneth Johnson, a demographer at the University of New Hampshire.

Immigration has historically kept the United States young, as immigrants are generally working-age adults and often have more children than native-born Americans. While immigration has recovered from rock-bottom levels during the pandemic, it has, overall, slowed since 2016.

The median age in the U.S. last year increased 0.2 year to 38.9 years from 2021, fueled by aging baby boomers and millennials getting older.

"Without a rapidly growing young population, the U.S. median age will likely continue its slow but steady rise," said Kristie Wilder, a Census Bureau demographer.

IMMIGRATION BOLSTERS WHITE GROUP

Without immigration, the white population in the U.S. would have declined last year.

Immigration also propelled the expansion of the Asian population, which was the fastest-growing race or ethnic group last year in the U.S., while births outpacing deaths helped propel growth in Hispanic, Black, tribal and Hawaiian populations.

Population estimates released Thursday show what drove changes in different race, ethnic and age groups last year, as well as since the start of covid-19's spread in the U.S. in April 2020. The country had grown to 333.2 million people by the middle of last year, a 0.4% increase over the previous year, according to the 2022 population estimates.

For white residents in the U.S., immigration drove the expansion. Without it, the white population, including those who identify as more than one race, would have dropped last year by more than 85,000 people instead of growing meagerly by more than 388,000 residents, or 0.1%.

When the focus is narrowed to white people who aren't Hispanic and identify only with a single race, there was a decline of more than 668,000 people in the white population since the number of immigrants couldn't overcome the steep drop in natural decrease that came from deaths outnumbering births last year.

Population growth is propelled in two ways: through immigration and natural increase, when births outpace deaths. The data released Thursday speak to the complexity of the nation's ever-shifting population patterns and reinforce a level of nuance not always reflected amid the political debate over immigration.

"Immigrant and refugee communities bring talent, culture and a set of skills that are needed in our community," said Arrey Obenson, president and CEO of the International Institute of St. Louis, which helps newcomers adapt to life in the U.S.

Since the start of the pandemic in April 2020, the white population has grown by 391,000 people, all of it driven by immigration.

The United States last year had 260.5 million people who identified as white, including those who identify as more than one race. Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, had the biggest jump in the white population of any county, gaining more than 35,000 new white residents last year. Arizona's largest county also had the biggest gain in the overall population of any U.S. county, with a jump in 2022 of almost 57,000 new residents due to domestic migration.

Immigration also drove Asian growth last year, accounting for two-thirds of the 577,000-person increase in people who identify as Asian, including those who identify with more than one race. That 2.4% bump was the largest of any race or ethnic group, and there were 24.6 million Asians in the U.S. last year.

King County, Wash. -- home to Seattle -- added almost 21,500 Asian residents, the most of any U.S. county last year.

The Hispanic population in the U.S. grew by more than 1 million people last year, the biggest jump in pure numbers of any race or ethnic group. Two-thirds of that expansion was driven by natural increase, or births outpacing deaths. More than 63.3 million people identified as Hispanic last year, a 1.7% increase over the previous year.

The biggest Hispanic growth in pure numbers was in Harris County, Texas, home to Houston, which added almost 35,000 Latinos last year.

Natural increase also drove almost two-thirds of the 436,000-person jump in the Black population last year, a 0.9% increase from the previous year. The Black population stood at 50 million residents in 2022. Harris County, Texas, had the largest numeric gain of Black residents of any U.S. county, with almost 23,000 residents.

The American Indian and Alaska Native population stood at 7.2 million residents last year, an increase of more than 93,000 people, or 1.3%. Maricopa County, Ariz., had the biggest numeric gain, with more than 3,100 new residents.

There were more than 1.7 million Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders in the U.S. last year, an increase of 1.2% over the previous year. Clark County, Nev., home to Las Vegas, had the biggest increase, with almost 1,500 new residents.

Information for this article was contributed by Dana Goldstein of The New York Times and by Mike Schneider of The Associated Press.