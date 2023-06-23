Mindy Cawthon to remain president of Pea Ridge School Board





PEA RIDGE -- Mindy Cawthon will continue in her role as the president of the Pea Ridge School Board.

Other officers, as voted on by board members, will be Sarah Saragusa as vice president, John Dye for secretary, Ryan Heckman and Cawthon as disbursement officer and alternate, and Heckman as legislative liaison.

Heckman was welcomed as the new board member for Zone 1. His five-year term lasts until 2028.

Board member Jessica Branham was absent for the June 12 School Board meeting.

Staffing was increased for Special Education, as requested by Dr. Angelina Bassett, director of Special Education, "in order to meet the needs of our students served with specialized learning plans," and recommended by Superintendent Keith Martin. The half-time school psychologist position was increased to a full-time position, and the half-time special education teacher was approved to full time to serve students at the Intermediate School.

Martin presented the list of students requesting to transfer into the district. He said there are 86 applications.

"Our vast majority of kids are coming in kindergarten," Martin said, explaining that there are about 100 students enrolled in kindergarten and there is room for 180. There were 18 applications for kindergarten students. "We have plenty of room."

"Impact is minimal for us this year," he said. "We can handle the growth, the capacity at all grade levels."

Martin said a district may only allow 3% of the student population to transfer out. There were 23 students on the list requesting to transfer out of the district.

He said transfers in are based on space and teacher-student ratios.

"Board to board transfers have to be considered each month now, instead of just July and December," Martin said, explaining that school choice has to be presented by May.

"For students who live in the district, you are guaranteed enrollment," Martin said in response to a question from Saragusa.

Board members also approved the purchase of Chromebooks, cases, license, enrollment and prewired carts for $168,596.14.

In other business, the board approved:

Policy changes based on Arkansas School Board Association recommendations.

A memorandum of understanding with Sarratt Therapy Services.

Out-of-state travel for two high school school students who qualified for the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Denver, Colo., on July 1-7.

A memorandum of understanding with Northwests Arkansas Community College.

School Board meetings scheduled for July 10, July 31, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 13, Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 11, April 8, May 13 and June 10.

Resignations of Amy Taylor, teacher, intermediate school; Patrick Brown, teacher, junior high; Andrea Keeland-Eagle, teacher, primary school; and Jacob Meyers, teacher/coach.

Employment of Jessica Bennett, teacher, middle school; Jonathan Hash, teacher, high school; Julie Fitzpatrick, teacher, middle school; Courtney Davis, teacher, intermediate school; Brittany Cheatham, teacher, intermediate school; Destiny Strickland, teacher, middle school; Jaklyn Chalk, teacher/coach, junior high; Lacy Hazelbaker, teacher, high school; Lacee Hale, teacher, primary school; Haley Daniel, teacher, intermediate school; and Loeke Hopper, teacher, junior high.

Employed Cortney Simrell, instructional aide, primary school; and LaTisha Killingsworth, instructional aide, primary school.

Transfers of Madison Weast, teacher, high school; Nina Ple, teacher, primary school; Heather Thompson, band director, high school; and Walker Cheevers, head football coach, junior high.



