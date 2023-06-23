Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Nelson urges UA board to find new system president

System president hits back at trustee’s claims to board by Bill Bowden | Today at 4:58 a.m.
Sheffield Nelson (left), vice chairman of the University of Arkansas System board of trustees, and Donald Bobbitt, president of the UA System, are shown in these file photos from 2019 and 2023, respectively. Nelson, who is next in line to be chairman of the system, says he won’t serve as chairman because he can't work with Bobbitt. Nelson said he told the board of trustees in April, "I could not work with someone who had deceived me that much." (Left, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.; right, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Sheffield Nelson is urging the University of Arkansas System board of trustees not to renew Donald Bobbitt's contract as president of the UA System.

In an email to fellow board members on Wednesday, Nelson used the words "subterfuge" and "deception" when referring to Bobbitt.

Bobbitt responded with an email to the board on Thursday saying Nelson's accusations were "frivolous."

"I take personally any allegation that I misled the Board regarding this project or any revision to Board Policy," wrote Bobbitt.

In his email to board members, Nelson said Bobbitt had UA board policy changed in May 2022 so board approval wouldn't be required for the acquisition of the University of Phoenix by a nonprofit organization affiliated with the UA System -- Transformative Education Services, or TES.

In

Print Headline: UA’s Nelson: Don’t extend Bobbitt pact

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT