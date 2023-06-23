Nelson urges UA board to find new system president

Sheffield Nelson is urging the University of Arkansas System board of trustees not to renew Donald Bobbitt's contract as president of the UA System.

In an email to fellow board members on Wednesday, Nelson used the words "subterfuge" and "deception" when referring to Bobbitt.

Bobbitt responded with an email to the board on Thursday saying Nelson's accusations were "frivolous."

"I take personally any allegation that I misled the Board regarding this project or any revision to Board Policy," wrote Bobbitt.

In his email to board members, Nelson said Bobbitt had UA board policy changed in May 2022 so board approval wouldn't be required for the acquisition of the University of Phoenix by a nonprofit organization affiliated with the UA System -- Transformative Education Services, or TES.

In