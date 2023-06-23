Farm Bureau names new vice president

Jarrod Yates, 42, has been appointed executive vice president of the Arkansas Farm Bureau.

Arkansas Farm Bureau President Rich Hillman said in a news release this week that Yates will help bring an “extreme” focus on important and timely agricultural issues, “including working through a Farm Bill, offering a healthcare benefit to our members and reinforcing Farm Bureau’s role as the largest agricultural advocate in our state.” Yates served for two years as director of public affairs and government relations for the Farm Bureau, leading national affairs efforts on behalf of the agency.

“The challenge of Farm Bureau is to ensure that farmers and ranchers are an engaged part of our organization,” Yates said. “Collectively, they make up our state’s largest economic engine.” Yates comes from a farming family in Prescott and now operates a family-owned cattle ranch in Nevada County.

The bureau represents more than 190,000 members in Arkansas, according to the bureau’s website.

— Cristina LaRue

Arkansas Index sees 0.27-point increase

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 804.31, up 0.27.

“The S&P 500 Index closed modestly higher following a half percentage point rate increase by the Bank of England as volumes remain muted ahead of the annual Russell Index reconstitution [today] expected to drive heavy activity,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

America’s Car-Mart shares rose 2%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.