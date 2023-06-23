Northwest Arkansas Community College athletic director finalists share ideas on program

BENTONVILLE -- The three finalists to be Northwest Arkansas Community College's first athletic director shared their ideas about the future of the school's sports program and fielded questions during on-campus candidate forums Wednesday and Thursday.

Michael Galvan, athletic director at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, spoke Wednesday.

Samantha Snider, former head women's gymnastics coach at the University of Pittsburgh, and Nick Weinmeister, head softball coach at the University of Minnesota-Crookston, spoke Thursday.

Northwest Arkansas Community College's athletic department consists of one sport: cross country for men and women. Trustees voted to start that program in 2019, and the runners competed for the first time in the fall of 2021.

Since then, there's been talk of expanding the overall sports platform.

Northwest Arkansas Community College board members were invited to each of the candidate forums. Roughly two dozen people showed up for each forum.

Galvan, an athletic director for 19 years, implemented the first athletic department program at Texas A&M-Texarkana in 2014, according to his resume.

"I looked at this. I contemplated and had a long discussion with my family," Galvan said about what drew him to the Northwest Arkansas job.

"Maybe it's a new challenge, to serve a different community. Part of my DNA is my ability to serve a community, to engage them, to say we can do this, to say we have an opportunity to do something that no one else has done here, put together something that we're proud of."

Snider, a scholarship gymnast from 2004 to 2008 at the University of Arkansas, according to her resume, served as associate head gymnastics coach at Arkansas from 2011 to 2017 and director of operations for UA gymnastics from 2008 to 2011. She has two degrees from the UA, according to the resume.

"I think it's a great opportunity to be a pipeline," Snider said when asked how an expanded community college program might fit in amid the enormous footprint of Razorback sports. "If you're born and raised here, how many young athletes and young students want to be a Razorback? It's in your blood. That's your ultimate goal. You don't always get that opportunity right out of high school. But coming to NWACC, partaking in sports here, maybe that's your pipeline to be able to achieve that dream and achieve that goal."

Snider was fired from her coaching job at University of Pittsburgh in April, according to an article from the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Her teams compiled an overall record of 50-83-1 during her six seasons as head coach, including 10-15 during the 2023 season, the newspaper reported.

Weinmeister was athletic director at Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa, from June to August of 2021, according to his resume, and the assistant athletic director there for two years before that.

"I think the most exciting thing is that it's a brand new department, a new position that they've never had here before," Weinmeister said. "The ability to bring on sports and be able to start in this community -- and build upon the cross country program that's already here -- allows the motivational factor to be there for me. To be able to go out and find the right people to come here and be able to put the athletic department, but also the individual programs, on the map here and hopefully compete at a national level."

Justin White, the school's vice president of student services, said the plan is for the athletic director to start after July 1 and for Dennis Rittle, the college's president, and the search committee to pick a director by the end of next week.

"It's been really wonderful to see the different experiences and the expertise that the three finalists have brought to the public forums," White said. "They've been open and genuine and shared with us their vision of what NWACC athletics could be. We've been really pleased with how it's turned out."

The salary range for the position is $85,000 to $95,000, according to Grant Hodges, the college's chief of staff and executive director of communications.

The school's Athletic Committee voted unanimously in February to recommend hiring the college's first full-time athletic director. The job was posted in April, and applications were accepted until mid-May.

"It doesn't seem like we can go wrong," Hodges said of the finalists. "I'm glad I'm not on the search committee."

In March, the college's Board of Trustees approved a student fee of $4 per credit hour to fund campus activities, student life and athletics programming. The 5-3 vote followed a spirited discussion about the role sports should play at the college.

The fee is "to encourage student engagement on campus and in the community by providing access to experiences that enhance the affordable college experience," according to the school.

The average student takes nine credit hours a semester, according to the college, making the fee an added cost of $36 a semester in that case. A full-time student with 15 credit hours will pay $60 per semester for the fee.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state, with 7,593 students taking courses for academic credit last fall semester.

Nick Weinmeister



Michael Galvan

