Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ALL-NWADG GIRLS SOCCER

NWADG GIRLS SOCCER: Hurley is NWADG girls soccer Player of the Year after leading Bentonville to Class 6A state championship

by Rick Fires | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Bentonville's Kayla Hurley (right) is the NWADG girls soccer Player of the Year. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Beach).

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

KAYLA HURLEY

SCHOOL Bentonville

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-4

THE SCOOP Class 6A state tournament MVP for Bentonville, which claimed a state championship with 3-0 win over Fayetteville. ... Junior forward scored 20 goals and contributed 12 assists. ... All-state, all-conference selection and Offensive Player of the Year for Lady Tigers. ... Committed to continue soccer career in college at the University of Central Arkansas.

THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID "We watched Fayetteville win it, we watched Bentonville West win it, and then we were able to win it. We deserve it. We've worked so hard for this and it's special because I've been playing with some of my teammates since the third grade."

NEWCOMER

Print Headline: Bentonville’s Hurley is NWADG girls soccer Player of the Year

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT